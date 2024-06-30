Kyrie Irving Hilariously Mocks Naz Reid for Drawing Plays in LA Fan Fest: ‘All of a Sudden He Got All This Sh-T’

The Minnesota Timberwolves Naz Reid found himself on the receiving end of a hilarious banter drawn by the Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving. Cooling off after a near-successful NBA Finals journey, Irving poked fun at the Wolves center.

Kyrie Irving mocked Naz Reid for drawing plays during LA Fan Fest

NBA star Kyrie Irving brought some light-hearted humor to the 2024 BET Experience Fan Fest in Los Angeles as he poked fun at his Western Conference finals opponent, Naz Reid. Despite their on-court rivalry in the championship semifinals, Irving and Reid were seen joking around during the event.

In a viral video, Irving playfully mocked Reid for drawing up plays, jokingly questioning Reid's coaching abilities by remarking, “He been to one Playoff all of a sudden he's got all these sh**. Look at this sh**.”

The banter between the two players was captured on camera, with Reid good-naturedly attempting to explain his play to the audience.

The exchange between Kyrie Irving and Naz Reid broke out as a friendly dynamic between the two athletes, despite their competitive history in the postseason. The humorous incident was well-received by fans as well, who appreciated the lighthearted interaction between Irving and Reid off the court.

As both players enjoy their offseason break following intense playoff matchups, their jovial exchange at the LA Fan Fest provided a refreshing glimpse.

Kyrie Irving's Thompson connection might help the Mavericks

As Klay Thompson contemplates his future in the NBA free agency market, the looming possibility of a departure from the Golden State Warriors has sparked interest from several teams, including the Dallas Mavericks.

One intriguing aspect of the speculation surrounding Thompson's potential move is the connection he shares with Mavericks star Kyrie Irving, a bond that could sway the shooting guard's decision as he mulls over his next basketball chapter. The tie between the two players stems from their respective partnerships with Anta, a significant player in the basketball shoe industry.

Thompson's longstanding endorsement deal with Anta coincides with Irving's recent collaboration with the brand, culminating in his appointment as the Chief Creative Officer of Anta Basketball in 2023.

While the true impact of the Anta connection on Thompson's decision-making remains known only to the player himself, the association between the two prominent NBA stars could potentially play a role in shaping the dynamic of their professional paths.

Irving and Thompson's on-court history, marked by memorable clashes in multiple NBA Finals during Irving's tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers, likely fostered a foundation of mutual respect between the two highly accomplished athletes.

