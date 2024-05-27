Kyrie Irving Net Worth - Salary and Contract Breakdown

Kyrie Andrew Irving, born on March 23, 1992, is a prominent American professional basketball player widely acknowledged for his exceptional skills as a shooting guard and point guard in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Raised in West Orange, New Jersey, Irving's basketball journey commenced during his formative years while standing out at Montclair Kimberley Academy and St. Patrick High School.

With a collection of prestigious accolades such as an NBA championship in 2016, eight-time NBA All-Star, NBA Rookie of the Year in 2012, and numerous other achievements, Kyrie Irving is esteemed as one of the most talented and versatile players in the league.

In addition to his on-court achievements, Irving has ventured into the realm of endorsements, cementing deals with prominent brands such as Nike, Pepsi, and Skullcandy. His association with Nike saw him signing a lucrative contract in 2014.

What is Kyrie Irving's net worth in 2024?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kyrie Irving's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $90 million. This substantial figure reflects Irving's successful career as a professional basketball player, which began with his standout performance at Montclair Kimberley Academy.

Kyrie Irving's Salary

Kyrie Irving commands an impressive annual salary of $37 million, making him one of the highest-paid players in the NBA.

From his early days with the Cleveland Cavaliers to his current stint with the Dallas Mavericks, Irving's earnings have reflected his stellar performance on the court and his significant contributions to the sport.

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving's Contract

Irving is presently committed to a three-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks valued at $126 million and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. By the conclusion of the 2023/24 NBA season, Irving will have amassed a career earnings total of $270,083,674.

Kyrie Irving's Nike Contract

In 2014, Kyrie Irving signed a lucrative endorsement deal with Nike, earning an annual salary of $11 million per say Celebrity Net Worth. His signature shoes quickly became top sellers within the Nike brand. However, on December 4, 2022, Nike made a public announcement to terminate Irving's contract following a controversy related to antisemitism.

Kyrie Irving's Brand Endorsements and Earnings

Kyrie Irving isn't just making bank on the basketball court – his brand endorsements are a big part of his earnings. From Pepsi to Skullcandy, General Mills to Aleve, Irving has a roster of endorsement deals that boost his income. His appearances on TV and in 'Uncle Drew' back in 2019, which raked in $47 million at the box office, have added even more to his financial pot.

Advertisement

Over the years, Irving's endorsement game has been strong. From 2017 to 2020, he pocketed a cool $36 million, $43 million, and $40 million respectively.

Last year in 2023, Irving inked a sweet three-year, $126 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, securing his financial playbook further.

Kyrie Irving's Investments

As per Yahoo Finance, NBA star Kyrie Irving ventured into new territory by becoming an equity shareholder in the digital sneaker marketplace, Kicks Crew last year. Not only that, but he has also taken on the role of chief community officer within the company.

Irving, with a considerable following of 20 million on Instagram, expressed his excitement about his involvement with Kicks Crew, emphasizing his goal to support independent consumers and thinkers.

Additionally, he's set to lead the company's efforts in merging art and basketball while working on global social and cultural projects that will bring benefits to communities in the Middle East and Africa.

The co-founder of Kicks Crew, Ross Adrian Yip, also conveyed the team's joy in welcoming Irving and highlighted the immense value his influence and dedication to philanthropy bring to the company's vision.

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving's House and Cars

Kyrie Irving once owned a residence in Brooklyn, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse loft in Union City, purchased for $925,000. This property was approximately a 40-minute drive from the Brooklyn Nets' practice facility. However, Irving vacated this house due to his recent trade to the Mavericks.

Before his time in Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving had acquired a property in Cleveland, which he later sold for $2 million upon joining the Celtics. This lavish house featured four bedrooms, six bathrooms, an indoor basketball court, a fireplace, a private cinema, and other amenities.

Additionally, Irving is also an avid car lover. His car collection assembled a luxurious array of automobiles, totaling a staggering $1.3 million. Among the notable vehicles in his collection is the Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster, which stands out as the most expensive car in Irving's possession, retailing at a striking $460,422.

This exceptional sports car, powered by a 6.5L V12 engine and a seven-speed transmission, exemplifies both style and performance, reaching an exhilarating top speed of 217 mph and showcasing a meticulously crafted exterior and interior design.

Advertisement

Complementing the Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster is the equally impressive Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, also a part of Irving's enviable assembly of vehicles.

Valued at $399,500, this exceptional automobile boasts a formidable 6.5L V12 powertrain, providing it with an impressive 700 horsepower and 507 lb-ft of torque. With an ability to reach a top speed of 217 mph and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds, the Aventador LP 700-4 secures its place as a testament to Irving's penchant for high-performance, exquisite automobiles.

Also Read: Luka Dončić Refuses to Share What ‘TV Inappropriate’ Words He Used For Anthony Edwards After Game 3