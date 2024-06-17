Kyrie Irving Reacts to His Father and Luka Dončić's Dad Sharing Heartfelt On-Court Moment With Unique Nicknames

After witnessing the heartwarming on-court embrace between his father and Luka Dončić's dad, Kyrie Irving was moved when he shared his reaction on Father's Day.

Irving was shown a short clip of his father, Drederick Irving, and his teammate Dončić's father, Saša Dončić, sharing a proud moment after witnessing their sons grace the Game 4. Reflecting on the viral moment, Dallas Mavericks’ star affectionately dubbed the two fathers "Frozone and Mr. Incredible," drawing from the iconic characters of a childhood classic, The Incredibles.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by his dad, Kyrie Irving said, “What a wholesome moment! Frozone and Mr. Incredible, other known as my dad and Luka's dad, sharing an embrace, just watching their sons and their team do well”.

“You know they've sacrificed a lot in order for us to be here, so shout out to them, especially on this Father's Day, man,” he further added.

However, the gratitude was evident on Irving’s face towards his father, as he remained smiling throughout the video.

Kyrie Irving looks back on his time at Boston

Kyrie Irving's return to Boston for the NBA Finals stirred up complex emotions as he faced a tumultuous welcome from the Celtics fans.

The intensity of the fans' reaction was palpable as Irving, now with the Dallas Mavericks, was met with vocal and hostile booing during Game 1 at the TD Garden.

Despite the challenging atmosphere, Irving opened up about the difficult period he experienced during his time with the Celtics, shedding light on the emotional toll he faced.

As per Fox Sports, Kyrie said, ”A week later, I lost my grandfather. That was one of the hardest points in my life just because I didn't know how to move forward, not just with my career in Boston.”

Reflecting on the past, Irving expressed a desire to bridge the gap with Celtics fans and the organization, acknowledging the lack of awareness regarding the extent of his personal struggles during that time.

"I would have loved to write a letter, if possible, to not only the fans of Boston but to the people in the organization, so they get a better understanding,” he further added.

