Kyrie Irving Responds to Ex-Teammate Lebron James Calling Him Most Gifted Player in Nba History

As the Dallas Mavericks are preparing to take down the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Kyrie Irving proved to get the most appreciation.

Recently, LeBron James put in words for him and lauded his performance as he has seen good progress. Soon after that Kyrie took the gentleman’s role and showed equal respect for his former teammate from his time at Cleveland Cavaliers.

During his recent interview, Irving took time to reflect on his basketball journey and the impactful partnership he shared with LeBron James.

The Mavs star said, "Got to love this, man. I have a great reaction. It’s appreciated. There’s a lot of gratitude there, as well. Obviously, I’m in a different age, different place in my life. So is he. I think we both have been able to mature and really appreciate what we got a chance to accomplish.”

Having acknowledged the intricacies of their relationship, Irving expressed gratitude for LeBron's recent recognition and admiringly highlighted his appreciation for the sentiments expressed amidst their past differences.

“I think there were some things that got in the way of our relationship when I was a little bit younger. Now that I’m able to vocalize how I feel as a man, be comfortable in it, stand on my square, my beliefs, where I’m coming from, I feel like our relationship is different because of that now,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read: Celtics Legend Claims Kyrie Irving Is Better Than Jayson Tatum Ahead of NBA Finals

Kyrie Irving commits missing Kobe Bryant 'every single day'

Kyrie Irving recently opened up about the profound impact Kobe Bryant had on his life, emphasizing how he misses the late basketball legend "every single day."

In a heartfelt statement to the media, Irving revealed that while they didn't communicate daily, the connection and mentorship he received from Bryant left an indelible mark on him.

As per an interview clip shared by Yahoo Sports, he said, "I don’t know if anyone here has ever lost a mentor, lost someone that’s older that’s a little bit older than them that meant something to them. Even if you guys didn’t talk every day, there was still that connection that they were gonna always be there for you. It wasn’t just him, it was his family as well, they supported me unconditionally, I miss him every single day."

Advertisement

He also highlighted how Bryant's wisdom and approach to life transcended beyond the basketball court, inspiring a new generation to carry on his legacy.

Furthermore, Irving acknowledged the profound impact of Bryant's championship pedigree, expressing his aspiration to emulate Kobe's success by striving to win multiple championships.

As a player who was greatly influenced by Bryant's mentorship during his early years in the NBA, Irving now aims to honor Kobe's legacy by becoming a mentor to the next generation of basketball stars.

Also Read: How Many NBA Finals Has LeBron James Been to and What Is His Record?