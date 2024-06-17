Kyrie Irving Warns Players About Signing With Bostons; Calls Celtics ‘Cult’ and ‘Different Vibe’

Kyrie Irving, star of the Mavericks, continues to discuss the problems he encountered during his tenure in Boston. Before the 5th NBA Finals Game against his old team, a journalist questioned Irving about his emotional state when he came to Boston. The question referred to the anticipation players have each time they enter TD Garden, observing the hanging banners in the arena.

Kyrie Irving responded by stating, "You must pay respect here. That was my initial struggle—contemplating how to excel as a player while accomplishing championships and guiding a team selflessly—all pertaining to joining the Celtics' organization or the cult that they have here."

He added, "That's what they anticipate you will do as a player. They anticipate that you will integrate flawlessly into the Celtics' spirit, embracing everything Celtic. If you don't, they'll exclude you its a different vibe here."

Between 2017 and 2019, Irving was a part of the Boston Celtics team. He found it difficult to adjust to the team's culture and expectations during his tenure.

Initially, he was welcomed with open arms, but over time, the fans' perception of him changed due to what was perceived as a lack of reverence for the franchise's heritage and legacy.

Irving admitted his lack of understanding of the pressure and expectations that come with being a Celtic player, stating that he "placed himself in that situation" and "caused it for himself."

Kyrie Irving shares insights for new Celtics players

Upon wrapping up his discussion about Boston, Kyrie Irving left a piece of advice for those potentially joining the Celtics.

Kyrie said, "If any player is coming here, getting drafted here, thinking about coming here for free agency, getting traded here, I just think do your homework and make sure you know what you're getting yourself into. That's something I could offer.”

Kyrie, who didn't overly push himself to adopt the Celtics culture when he joined in 2017, has openly recognized his past mishaps during his two-year stint with Boston. Naturally, he faced criticism for not having the expected level of respect for the franchise.

Irving is ready for at least one more round of audience disapproval from the TD Garden crowd. Game 5 is set for Monday at 8:30 p.m., where the Celtics could win yet another title if victorious.

During the 2024 NBA Finals, Celtics fans regularly jeered Irving whenever he got possession of the ball. Nonetheless, the now more mature Irving, half a decade removed from his Celtics period, appears to regret some of his past actions.

