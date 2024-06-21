LA Clippers Hesitant to Offer Paul George More Money Than Kawhi Leonard Amid Lack of Interest from 76ers

Due to growing interest from teams like the Sixers and Magic, Paul George has a lot of leverage over the Clippers going into free agency. PG can sign a $221 million max contract with his current team while his $48.8 million player option is still up for decision.

However, the Clippers don't seem willing to give the aging superstar a three-year contract worth $149.7 million, as they did with Kawhi Leonard. In addition, PG has experienced a significant setback from the Sixers in his quest for a max contract, which may cause the Clippers to pass him by as well.

What did Shams Charania say?

Daryl Morey's interest in signing PG has "significantly waned" in recent days, according to the most recent report by NBA Insider Shams Charania. Given this, there's a good chance the Sixers will now pursue other players in the market with their enormous cap space rather than George.

Is the leverage over for Paul George?

The Sixers could have offered Paul George $212 million, which would have given leverage to PG in the trade market. This update has also put an end to the rumors of a potential union between Joel Embiid and George. On last night's episode of The Hoop Collective, ESPN's Tim Bontemps talked about PG's chances of receiving a max offer from the Clippers.

Tim said, “If he doesn’t get a max, it’s because Clippers don’t believe it’s worth it to go into the second apron to keep him.” According to reports, the Clippers are prepared to extend PG's contract by three years, but according to Bontemps, they won't give him his preferred four-year contract until they are certain that their roster is strong enough to contend for a championship.

