LA Clippers Injury Report: Will Paul George Play Against Kings Tonight? Deets Inside

The final clash between the Western Conference contenders is slated for Tuesday night. So far, the Los Angeles Clippers lead with two wins against one from the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings, however, claim victory in the most recent face-off, a comfortable 123-107 triumph against Los Angeles in their home ground.

As they gear up to host the showdown at the Golden 1 Center at 10:10 p.m. EDT, they stand a chance to even the competition. Will the home-ground advantage tip the scales in their favor?

Los Angeles, despite stumbling in the middle of March, rounded off the month on a high note with three consecutive victories on foreign soil.

They now have an opportunity to add another feather to their cap by winning in a venue where they enjoyed a 14-point victory earlier in the season. More often than not, the Clippers' success is driven by their third-highest offensive rating in the league.

The Clippers, backed by their third-best three-point shooting expertise, rank third in true shooting percentage. They are one of the teams heavily dependent on mid-range shots and stand fifth in midrange efficiency.

Advertisement

Further, they are 12th in free throw attempts per game, fourth in free throw percentage, 15th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 15th in turnover percentage. Is it a ripe time for them to sustain the winning momentum?

ALSO READ: Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Will Lebron James Play Against Toronto Raptors Tonight? Deets Inside

Will Paul George Play Against the Kings Tonight? Deets Inside

Paul George, who is primed to compete against the Kings, holds an impressive average of 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He displays a commendable shooting accuracy of 47.1% on the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Even though Sacramento’s performance doesn’t hold many shocks, surprisingly, the Clippers have managed an injury-free roster this late into the season.

With heavyweights like Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden spearheading their squadron, a full-strength Clippers on the basketball court come playoff season is a daunting prospect for any Western Conference team.

When And Where To Watch

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Clippers

None

Kings

OUT

Kevin Huerter (shoulder)

Colby Jones (G League)

Jordan Ford (G League)

Mason Jones (G League)

Jalen Slawson (G League).

Malik Monk (knee)

ALSO READ: Is Zach Edey Now in Trouble Following Josh Giddey's Controversy of Sleeping with a Minor?