LA Clippers Terminate Contract of Former NBA Champion; 'Will Not Be With Team Indefinitely'

The Los Angeles Clippers declared on Sunday that they and veteran forward P.J. Tucker had come to an understanding whereby the latter will not be playing for the team going forward.

“We’ve had ongoing conversations with PJ throughout the offseason and have both decided that he won’t be with the team for the time being,” the statement from the Clippers read. “PJ is a pro who has achieved a lot in his career, and there’s more he wants to accomplish. We will continue working with PJ and his representative to find the best situation for him moving forward.”

Tucker was a starting member of the Milwaukee Bucks team that won the NBA championship in 2021 and was long considered one of the better dirty-work role players in the league. However, Tucker, who is currently 39 years old, finished the previous season with a career-low 1.7 points per game on 36.0% shooting from the field.

To begin with, Tucker's game against the Clippers was subpar. He joined the Philadelphia 76ers last season as a salary throw-in in exchange for James Harden. Tucker spent months as a healthy scratch for the Clippers and was never able to establish a consistent role for himself. The team sent him home and fined him last season due to his dissatisfaction with his role.

Tucker's situation probably won't improve this season either because the Clippers added Derrick Jones Jr., Mo Bamba, and Nicolas Batum to their frontcourt. Tucker did exercise his $11.5 million player option with the Clippers for the 2024–25 season, which was a logical decision given his current true market value. However, it appears that a separation is imminent, most likely through a trade, buyout, or even a waive-and-stretch.

