LA Lakers Expected to Sign ex-Raptors Star After Christian Wood's Scary Medical Issue; NBA Insider Reveals

This offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers haven't made many additions to their roster. However, with Christian Wood's recent injury—he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out for at least eight weeks—the Lakers may need to strengthen their frontcourt.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are currently the front-runners to sign center Christian Koloko, known for his rim protection.

During his rookie season with the Toronto Raptors in 2022–2023, Christian Koloko showed promise as a rotation player. Known for his timing and defensive instincts, he averaged one block per game while appearing in 58 games, starting 19 of them.

However, Koloko was sidelined for the entire 2023–24 season due to reports of blood clot issues that raised concerns about his career.

It's currently unclear if Koloko will be allowed to return to the NBA. According to Charania, he will continue to be evaluated by the league's Fitness-To-Play panel to determine if he has overcome his blood clot problems.

Regarding the Lakers, nothing is set in stone with Christian Koloko yet. Other teams like the Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, and San Antonio Spurs are also interested in the Arizona center, making the Lakers just one of the front-runners for his services.

However, adding Koloko could be a valuable low-risk acquisition to bolster the Lakers' frontcourt rotation. With Christian Wood out for the season, the Lakers will need to rely on Jaxson Hayes to log most of the minutes behind Anthony Davis. Additionally, there are concerns about Jarred Vanderbilt's foot injury, which sidelined him from February 2024 until the end of the season.

Advertisement

Although Koloko is a raw offensive player, the Lakers have a number of playmakers on their roster, which should help mitigate this concern. The hope is that his blood clot issues have been resolved and that he will have a successful NBA career, whether with the Lakers or another team.

ALSO READ: Yasmine Lopez Raises Eyebrows With CRYPTIC IG Story After Christian Woods Wins Full Custody of Their Baby Boy