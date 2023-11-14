LA Lakers injury report: Is LeBron James playing against Grizzlies today?

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that their star player, LeBron James, may miss out on Tuesday's night game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a contusion on his left calf.

Moreover, Anthony Davis is anticipated to join the game despite experiencing spasms in his left hip/adductor.

James was absent during the Lakers' victory over the Trail Blazers on Sunday night due to an injury sustained in an earlier game in Phoenix.

Despite enduring discomfort during that game, he admitted his calf remained tight, which compelled him to endure the pain.

However, Lakers' head coach Darvin Ham remains optimistic, stating that James' condition isn't severe. He believes James won't be sidelined for too long.

“I don't consider it a serious injury," Ham asserted. "However, due to the significant discomfort caused in a sensitive part of his lower extremities, prioritizing rest and management of his condition to prepare him for the upcoming games became essential."

Unsurprisingly, Davis is expected to play, given his recent on-court performances after recovery.

He has been incredibly influential during the last two games, especially on Sunday when James was absent.

Davis brought his A-game, contributing 30 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks during the Lakers' back-to-back victory, showing an impressive return to form since his injury.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies preview

The Lakers, aiming for their third consecutive victory, are preparing for the face-off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

This game signifies their second of the in-season tournament's group play round. Presently, boasting a 1-0 record, the Lakers are positioned second in the West Group A.

Match: Los Angeles Lakers against Memphis Grizzlies

Date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Location: Crypto.com Arena

Broadcasted on: Spectrum Sportsnet

The Lakers' pathway to the next level of the in-season tournament has been eased, owing to their inspiring comeback victory in the fourth quarter against the Suns last Friday.

Their group partners include the Jazz, Grizzlies, Suns, and Trail Blazers. Out of these, the Lakers along with Utah and Portland have secured their undefeated status in the tournament with a 1-0 record.

However, as the Lakers triumphed over the Suns with a minor three-point margin, while the Jazz beat the Grizzlies by six points, Utah maintains dominance in West Group A, followed by the Lakers.

Consequently, to claim the first spot in the rankings, the Lakers must defeat the Grizzlies by a significant point difference.

