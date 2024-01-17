LA Lakers injury report: Is LeBron James playing against the Dallas Mavericks today?

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Dallas Mavericks on January 17 at 5:30 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena. The game can be watched on ABC and Spectrum Sportsnet. The Los Angeles team is aiming to secure the second win in a row.

Game Day Suspense: LeBron James' playing status against Dallas Mavericks

As per Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com, there is uncertainty about whether LeBron James will be able to play against Dallas on Wednesday due to an ankle issue. He is being treated for left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, and his availability will depend on how he responds to treatment and the team's assessment of his condition.

Despite often having this issue, James has delivered a solid performance in the previous game against the Thunder on Monday. During that game, he scored 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and provided six assists while playing for 39 minutes.

Who else on the Lakers roster is currently nursing injuries, apart from LeBron James?

Anthony Davis is listed as probable, which means there is a high likelihood that he will be available to play. He is dealing with a left ankle sprain and a bone bruise.

Meanwhile, Cam Reddish, who has a left knee effusion, and Gabe Vincent, recovering from left knee surgery, are both ruled out.

Can the Lakers' starting lineup overcome limitations?

In the Lakers versus Mavericks, Los Angeles needs to address the defensive and rebounding issues to maintain their competitive edge. However, the Lakers can benefit or gain an advantage by focusing on exploiting the weakness in Dallas' ability to secure rebounds during the game.

Where do the Los Angeles Lakers stand in the Western Conference?

In the current Western Conference standings, the Minnesota Timberwolves lead with a 28-11 record, boasting a .718 winning percentage. The Oklahoma City Thunder closely trail at second place with a 27-13 record and a .675 winning percentage, only 1.5 games behind. The Denver Nuggets hold the third position with a 28-14 record and a .667 winning percentage, sharing the same win-loss ratio as the Thunder.

The Los Angeles Clippers secured the fourth spot with a 26-14 record and a .650 winning percentage, trailing by 2.5 games. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans share the fifth and sixth positions, both with a 24-17 record and a .585 winning percentage, standing 5 games behind the Timberwolves.

The Sacramento Kings hold the seventh spot with a 23-17 record and a .575 winning percentage, trailing by 5.5 games. The Phoenix Suns rank eighth with a 22-18 record and a .550 winning percentage, 6.5 games behind the Timberwolves.

The Utah Jazz, with a 22-20 record and a .524 winning percentage, have claimed the ninth position, 7.5 games behind the leaders. The Los Angeles Lakers round out the top ten with a 20-21 record and a .488 winning percentage, trailing by 9 games.

