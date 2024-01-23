LA Lakers injury report: Will LeBron James play against rivals LA Clippers tonight?

The Los Angeles Lakers' star player, LeBron James, won't be playing against the Los Angeles Clippers in the upcoming Tuesday night's game.

LeBron's absence is due to soreness in his left ankle, as stated in the Lakers' injury report.

LeBron James is currently managing a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, a condition characterized by discomfort on the outer side of the ankle or foot. Pain typically lessens during rest but intensifies during activities like walking, running, and jumping.

This marks the fifth game of the season that LeBron James will miss, with his last absence dating back to January 13 against the Utah Jazz.

He was also listed on the Lakers' injury report for the match against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, January 22, 2024, yet he was present and able to play in the game.

As of January 22, the Lakers are grappling with multiple injuries.

Jarred Vanderbilt is likely to play against the Clippers despite left heel bursitis.

Anthony Davis is also probable for the game, dealing with Achilles tendinopathy in both feet.

Gabe Vincent is currently on the sidelines recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, and a re-evaluation is scheduled in eight weeks.

The Lakers secured a convincing 134-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in their last game.

This win adds to their recent success, as they have emerged successful in five of their past eight games.

On the other hand, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish are no longer listed as injured and are ready to play.

Taurean Prince had missed a game against Portland due to a knee problem.

Coach Ham explained that Prince had been dealing with knee pain for a while, so they decided to give him a night off to let him rest and recover.

Now that LeBron James is absent, having Prince, known for his defensive and 3-point shooting skills, back in the lineup is seen as a positive for the Lakers.

LeBron James' Season Performance

LeBron James has played in 40 regular-season games. His average playing time per game (MIN) is 34.3 minutes. LeBron has showcased an impressive field goal percentage (FG%) of 52.0% and a three-point percentage (3P%) of 39.1%. His free throw percentage (FT%) stands at 74.0%.

The seasoned player has demonstrated his versatility with an average of 7.2 rebounds (REB), 7.4 assists (AST), 0.6 blocks (BLK), and 1.3 steals (STL) per game. In terms of personal fouls (PF), he averages 1.1, turnovers (TO) at 3.4, and points per game (PTS) at 24.8.

Los Angeles Lakers Western Conference Standings

In the Western Conference standings, the Minnesota Timberwolves currently lead with a record of 30 wins and 13 losses, boasting a .698 win percentage. Following closely are the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, with a half-game behind the Timberwolves.

The LA Clippers hold the fourth position with 27 wins and 14 losses, while the Phoenix Suns round out the top five. The New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Dallas Mavericks occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots, respectively. The Los Angeles Lakers are positioned in ninth place with a record of 22 wins and 22 losses, trailing by 8.5 games.