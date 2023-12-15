LA Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James play game against San Antonio Spurs today?

This season, LeBron James is fighting through a persistent calf injury. Despite starting the season in good health, following limitations to only 55 games in 2022-23, James has recently seen intermittent complications due to a calf contusion.

While James successfully managed to compete in most games, the injury did force him to sit out two matches so far.

His most recent absence was in the Lakers' Wednesday face-off with the Spurs, where the team managed to stave off a late assault, securing a 15-10 record for the season.

As for the question, of whether James' absence will extend beyond a single game, the Lakers' injury report cites a left calf contusion, awaiting further information about his return.

James initially sustained this injury during a victorious match against the Suns on November 10. He unwittingly received a knee to the shin from Kevin Durant while driving to the basket in the first quarter.

Despite showing a slight limp, James concluded the match with a remarkable 32 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists in just 36 minutes.

The postgame interview saw James express some discomfort, stating, "Pretty sore right now," identifying the calming down of adrenaline as a contributing factor. James missed the succeeding game.

Advertisement

Recovery timeline: LeBron James' expected absence

When the Lakers engaged the Spurs on Dec. 13, James was absent from his second game of the 2023-24 season. Whether he will participate in Friday's rematch remains uncertain.

Out of 25 possible games this season, James has participated in 23, recording averages of 25.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.

His recent achievement includes leading the Lakers to the In-Season Tournament championship, where he earned the MVP title.

The Lakers' performance varies significantly with James' presence or absence.

When he's playing, they surpass their opponents by 8.1 points per 100 possessions. However, when he's on the bench, they trail by 10.0 points per 100 possessions.

Contrary to the figures, two victories have been logged by the Lakers without James, triumphing over the Trail Blazers with a 6-16 record, and the Spurs with a 3-20 record.

ALSO READ: Stephen A. Smith blames Stephen Curry for Draymond Green mess as he nears unwanted career ejections record

Lakers vs Spurs preview

The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up to take on the Los Angeles Lakers again this upcoming Friday night.

This game serves as a chance to even the score following the Lakers' victory at the Frost Bank Center last Wednesday.

Despite a tough battle, the Lakers managed to secure their fifth win out of their past six games, an impressive run that's pushing them further up the Western Conference standings.

San Antonio, on the other hand, finds themselves embroiled in a losing streak and stuck in 15th place in the Western Conference with a mere three victories this season.

The past couple of seasons have seen the Lakers triumph over the Spurs on five consecutive occasions.

Now, the pressure is on San Antonio to take the bull by the horns in this upcoming game and put an end to the losing streak against the Lakers.

The Lakers took the crowd by surprise last weekend when they clinched a tournament title and showed no signs of slowing down.

Just this past Wednesday, they managed to defeat the Spurs in the same stadium once again.

Advertisement

This victory was particularly noteworthy as it showcased the depth of the Lakers' team, with the win coming even in the absence of Lebron James.

San Antonio may have a roster stacked with young and upcoming talents, but this season has been one to forget.

Their limited three wins are only slightly less disappointing given the Pistons' similarly dismal performance, which has shifted some of the focus away from the Spurs' ongoing losing streak.

With the possibility of bagging a high pick in the NBA draft looking increasingly likely, the Spurs need a drastic turnaround.

But as the Lakers continue their victory tour in the town, it’s uncertain whether this will be the turn-around match San Antonio has been hoping for.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi World Cup jerseys sold for millions but did he break Michael Jordan's highest selling jersey record?