LA Lakers Summer League Schedule: All You Need to Know About Dates and Roster
LA Lakers are looking to make this summer a big one for the franchise as they look for their 18th title.
This weekend marks the start of the 2024 NBA Summer League schedule for a select few teams, including the LA Lakers. They are playing in both the Las Vegas Summer League and the California Classic. Although the offseason has been quiet, LA had a strong draft. With the No. 17 pick, they selected Dalton Knecht, who is regarded as a top-10 prospect, and the No. 55 pick, LeBron James' son Bronny James, who will lead the Summer League team.
Who will be in focus?
JJ Redick, the recently hired head coach, will be under scrutiny. The team's prospects have already started working out under his direction before the new season. Not only does he not coach in the Summer League, but he is also heavily involved in it. Dane Johnson, the head coach of the South Bay Lakers, LA's G League affiliate, will guide the team from the sidelines.
For Lakers supporters, the Summer League seems to be an exciting time because there hasn't been much movement this offseason and no new player additions through trade or free agency. They'll get to see Knecht and Bronny for the first time and decide if there's anything to be excited about during this quiet offseason. In the NBA Summer League, the Lakers have almost always had exciting talent, and this season is no exception in 2024. Here is a look at the schedule and roster.
LA Lakers 2024 Summer League Roster
|Player
|Position
|Bronny James
|Guard
|Dalton Knecht
|Guard
|Maxwell Lewis
|Forward
|Tommy Kuhse
|Guard
|Kyle Mangas
|Guard
|Grayson Murphy
|Guard
|Quincy Olivari
|Guard
|Mohammed Diarra
|Forward
|Sean East II
|Guard
|Colin Castleton
|Center
|Blake Hinson
|Forward
|Armel Traore
|Forward
|Vincent Valerio-Bodon
|Guard/Forward
Following the introductory press conferences of 2024 rookie class members Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, the LA Lakers announced their roster for the 2024 Summer League on July 2. Head coach JJ Redick was present for the team's first practice with the prospects. The following players are listed on the squad for the Summer League:
Maxwell Lewis, Colin Castleton, Dalton Knecht, and Bronny James would be the Lakers' main players. Everybody is vying for rotation minutes during the regular season. The absence of Jalen Hood-Schifino is noteworthy. The second-year guard is recuperating from a back injury that sidelined him for the majority of the 2023–24 campaign, so he will not participate in the Summer League.
LA Lakers 2024 Summer League Schedule
Lakers' California Classic League Schedule:
|Game
|Date and Time
|TV
|Lakers vs Kings
|July 6, 4.30 PM ET
|ESPN
|Lakers vs Warriors
|July 7, 6.30 PM ET
|NBA TV
|Lakers vs Heat
|July 10, 7 PM ET
|ESPN 2
Las Vegas Summer League Tournament:
|Game
|Date and Time
|TV
|Lakers vs Rockets
|July 12, 7.30 PM ET
|ESPN
|Lakers vs Celtics
|July 15, 10.30 PM ET
|NBA TV
|Lakers vs Hawks
|July 17, 9.30 PM ET
|ESPN
|Lakers vs Cavaliers
|July 18, 9 PM ET
|ESPN
The California Classic Summer League, which includes the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, and San Antonio Spurs, will serve as the LA Lakers' Summer League home opener. It starts against the Kings on Saturday, July 6, and then goes on to the Warriors and Heat.
On July 12, the Lakers take on the Rockets in the opening round of the Las Vegas Summer League. They will also face the Cavaliers, Hawks, and Celtics.
