Lady Gaga Stuns in Black Dress and Feather Headpiece as She Rehearses for Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

Lady Gaga, the Grammy-winning LoveGame and Born This Way singer, will give Paris the Mother Monster treatment when she kicks off the 2024 Olympic Games this week. The music legend and Oscar winner for "A Star Is Born" will perform at the Olympics' opening ceremony on Friday, the Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday.

The "Bad Romance" singer's Olympic limelight came as she was said to have arrived in Paris earlier this week. Lady Gaga was photographed outside a hotel in Paris on Wednesday, according to French source Le Parisien.

Latest picture on social media shows Lady Gaga rehearsing

Lady Gaga after reaching Paris has been all over rehearsing her performance for Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony. She was seen wearing a black dress alongside a feather headpiece with dancers around her.



Céline Dion, who sang "My Heart Will Go On," will also sing at the Olympics for the first time after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in late 2022. According to Variety, Dion also landed in Paris this week.

Though Dion's team has stayed quiet about her rumored Olympic appearance, the "Power of Love" singer revealed Wednesday that she was sightseeing in the City of Love.

Will Celine Dion and Lady Gaga come together for a duet?

Rumors regarding the singers' involvement began earlier this week when Gaga and Dion were sighted in the city of love ahead of the Summer Games. Social media footage showed the A Star Is Born actress waving at admirers from her automobile.

On July 23, Variety claimed that Dion landed in Paris on Monday and checked into the Royal Monceau Hotel on the Champs-Élysées, where Gaga is also staying.

On July 25, one day before millions are expected to watch the worldwide event that will start off the 2024 Olympics, French journalist Thierry Moreau revealed on X that Dion and Gaga had rehearsed a duet of Édith Piaf's "La Vie en Rose". TMZ has also confirmed the news.



With Lady Gaga and Dion arriving in Paris only days before the Olympic Games began, rumors of a possible duet between the two powerful vocalists rapidly arose. TMZ reported that the vocalists will perform Edith Piaf's classic "La Vie en Rose" at the occasion, citing French writer Thierry Moreau.

Whether Lady Gaga and Dion genuinely intend to appear at the opening ceremony, the Paris Olympics are shaping up to be a star-studded spectacle. Celebrities who have acted as torch-bearers for this version of the global athletic extravaganza include Snoop Dogg, Salma Hayek, and Halle Berry.

The Paris Olympics' opening ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. PDT on Friday and will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. The Games will finish on August 11.

