Lakers Are Hopeful Christian Koloko Will Play This Season Despite Blood Clot Issue

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed center Christian Koloko, a promising seven-foot prospect who has shown flashes of potential during his short time in the NBA. They hope he can develop into a strong defensive center or, at the very least, serve as a reliable backup to Anthony Davis.

In his rookie season with the Toronto Raptors in 2022-23, Koloko averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 13.8 minutes per game. However, he missed the following season due to a blood clot issue. Koloko still faces hurdles in returning to the NBA.

"Koloko, the 33rd pick in the 2022 NBA draft by the Raptors, missed last season due to a blood clot issue and must be cleared by the league’s 'fitness-to-play panel'—composed of an NBA-appointed doctor, a players' union doctor, and a third mutually agreed-upon doctor—before participating in basketball activities with the Lakers," reported Dave McMenamin.

There is, however, optimism that the University of Arizona product will return for the upcoming season.

"The Lakers have independently evaluated the 24-year-old Koloko's condition and believe he has a good chance of playing this season, sources told ESPN," McMenamin added.

Christian Koloko, at 24 years old with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, is just behind Anthony Davis' 7-foot-6 wingspan on the Lakers. The team's renewed focus on player development could see Koloko becoming a reliable NBA player, provided he demonstrates the necessary work ethic and commitment.

The Los Angeles Lakers are also facing major challenges heading into the 2024-2025 season due to injuries. Anthony Davis has already sustained an ankle injury that will sideline him for several early-season games, a significant blow given his pivotal role in the team's success.

Jarred Vanderbilt is also dealing with a serious foot injury, which has kept him out for an extended period. Though he chose rehab over surgery, uncertainty looms about his readiness for training camp and the season opener.

These injuries have disrupted the Lakers' ability to build chemistry and maintain consistency, affecting their performance and overall team dynamics. These setbacks, coupled with last season's disappointing playoff exit, raise concerns about their competitiveness this year.

