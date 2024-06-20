'Lakers Better Than Celtics Despite Fewer Titles': Fans Call Out Stephen A Smith For His Hypocrisy In LeBron James-Michael Jordan GOAT debate

Stephen A. Smith is an outspoken media personality known for his bold opinions, especially regarding the NBA and basketball-related topics. He has consistently advocated for Michael Jordan as the superior player compared to LeBron James in various GOAT debates.

However, during a recent segment on First Take, Smith made a statement about the Lakers and Celtics that led fans on social media to call him out for hypocrisy. Let's delve into why.

Despite fewer titles, the Lakers are a better franchise than the Celtics

Recently, after the Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA Championship, their 18th title, the topic came up on the First Take show whether the Celtics are the greatest NBA franchise in history.

As always, Stephen A. Smith weighed in and argued that the Los Angeles Lakers are a better franchise than the Celtics, despite having one fewer championship. His reasoning centered on the Lakers' overall success, particularly highlighting their extensive history of making more Finals appearances compared to the Celtics.

Smith's reasoning was: “Yes, [the Celtics] do have one more ring... but the Los Angeles Lakers have nine more Finals appearances, which means although they have one less title, their time spent in relevancy is significantly more than yours. That would make you the better overall franchise.”

Stephen A. Smith argues that the Los Angeles Lakers are a superior franchise to the Boston Celtics due to their more frequent appearances and extended periods of relevance in the NBA Finals. The Lakers have appeared in the NBA Finals 32 times, winning 17 titles, and losing 15 times. The Celtics, on the other hand, have appeared in the Finals 23 times, winning 18 and losing five.

Advertisement

However, many NBA fans have noticed glaring hypocrisy in Stephen A Smith’s argument about the Lakers being better than the Celtics. This relates to Stephen Smith's arguments in the Jordan-LeBron debate, which we will explore as follows.

Stephen A. Smith’s hypocrisy in the LeBron-Jordan Debate

Ever since Stephen A. Smith has been on TV with ESPN and other media outlets, he has consistently argued that Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time (GOAT), putting him over LeBron James. He has expressed this opinion multiple times.

In a recent “First Take” segment, Stephen A Smith argues that the Lakers' frequent Finals appearances make them more relevant and thus a better franchise despite having fewer titles. However, many fans argue that if Smith’s logic about the Lakers and Celtics is valid, then he should apply logic to the LeBron vs. Jordan debate.

A fan expressed, “If Stephen A. believes that the Lakers are a better franchise than the Celtics because of their greater number of Finals appearances, why doesn’t he apply the same logic to the LeBron vs. Jordan debate?”

Advertisement

This argument points at the fact that LeBron James has reached the NBA Finals 10 times, winning 4 NBA championships. On the other hand, Michael Jordan reached the NBA Finals 6 times and won all 6. So, if we apply Stephen A’s logic of relevance, then LeBron’s greater number of NBA Finals appearances makes him more relevant and thus the better player, despite having fewer championships than Jordan.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Believes LeBron James Wants THESE Two Specific Moves for Lakers This Summer

Social media reacts to Stephen A. Smith’s hypocrisy

Several fans on social media quickly called out Smith for this inconsistency. They pointed out that by his own argument, LeBron’s time spent in relevancy (i.e., more Finals appearances) should make him better than Jordan.

One tweet summarized this sentiment, expressing, “MJ has 2 more rings but LeBron’s Finals appearance is 4 more w/c means although LBJ has 2 less titles, his time spent in relevancy is significantly more than MJ. That would make LeBron better than MJ.”

Advertisement

Another fan said, “Someone finna cook with this for the GOAT debate”. Lastly one guy summed it up perfectly, saying, “Stephen A. don’t even understand how he just contradicted himself in real time and now he’s gonna have to answer to this lol he can admit it’s because he’s on Jordan’s payroll as to why he’s always on his knees when it comes to him.”

So, Stephen A. Smith’s comments on the Lakers and Celtics have inadvertently reignited the never-ending LeBron vs. Jordan debate. While he argues that the Lakers are a better franchise due to their greater number of Finals appearances, he does not apply the same logic to LeBron vs. Jordan. This inconsistency has led fans to label him a hypocrite. Regardless, the debate over who is the true GOAT continues, with both sides using various metrics to support their arguments.

Read More: Could Mewtwo Beat LeBron James in Basketball? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith Answers Hilarious Fan Questions on Show