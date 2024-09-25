Lakers Coach JJ Redick Discusses Possibility of Bronny and LeBron James Playing Together: ‘I Don’t Wanna..’

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick has confirmed that LeBron James and Bronny James will play together for the team. The Lakers extended LeBron’s contract this summer with a two-year deal worth $101.3 million and selected his son, Bronny, with the 55th pick in the draft. This will mark the first time a father-son duo has played for the same NBA team.

However, the reality has proven to be more complicated than expected. Bronny is considered a developmental player and is unlikely to get significant minutes in the rotation. Despite this, Coach Redick emphasized that the James family's historic moment will still happen. Speaking on NBA insider Zach Lowe's podcast, *The Lowe Post*, on Tuesday, Redick outlined his plan, saying, "We've talked and thought about that moment, and we'll make it happen. I don’t wanna to promise anything just yet, but it’s going to happen sooner rather than later."

Redick sees Bronny as the first developmental player under his coaching and suggested that the 19-year-old will likely spend meaningful time with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. Redick views the G League team as an extension of the NBA roster and intends to oversee Bronny’s and other prospects' development actively.

While some have speculated that Bronny’s spot on the Lakers is due to his father’s influence, both coach Redick and the team have consistently denied any notion of nepotism. Redick has praised Bronny’s basketball abilities and expressed confidence in his potential, noting that his inclusion on the team is based on merit.

Advertisement

JJ Redick highly regarded Bronny as a basketball player, saying, "I'm very high on him. He's the first player we get to mold and develop."

Despite the Lakers having other young players on the team, Bronny appears to be the most raw prospect, largely due to his brief college experience entering his rookie year. While his draft peer, Dalton Knecht, also lacks NBA experience, Knecht spent three years playing at a high level in college and is expected to compete for a rotation spot something Bronny isn't projected to do just yet.

LeBron James' oldest son played only 25 games during his lone season at USC, averaging modest stats of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, while shooting just 36.6% from the field, including 26.7% from beyond the arc.

Bronny also faced early struggles in his NBA Summer League debut, posting averages of 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1 assist per game, with shooting splits of 35/16/100. His shooting, especially from long range, remained in a slump until his last two games when he finally regained his rhythm.

Advertisement

These performances suggest that Bronny isn't ready to crack the rotation yet. However, JJ Redick and the Lakers seem focused on his development, as Redick's comments highlight their commitment to making Bronny a key future prospect.

ALSO READ: Lakers Star Provides Knee Injury Update After Missing 46 Games in Debut Season