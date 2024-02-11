Lakers Complete Signing of Spencer Dinwiddie After Waiver Clearance

After clearing waivers following his buyout by the Toronto Raptors, the Los Angeles Lakers moved to sign guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Brooklyn Nets had previously traded Dinwiddie to the Raptors for Dennis Schroder, who quickly waived Dinwiddie as part of their rebuilding program.

This waiver gave the 30-year-old the liberty to sign with any team. His top options were the Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks, despite having enjoyed success with the Mavericks before.

Dinwiddie, a native of Los Angeles and a lifelong fan of Kobe Bryant and the Lakers, opted for the former.

Before sealing the deal, Dinwiddie watched the Lakers' game against the New Orleans Pelicans from the company of Rob Pelinka, catching up with ex and soon-to-be teammates D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura in the locker room post-game.

These interactions likely influenced his decision to join the Lakers, announced the subsequent Saturday morning.

Rob Pelinka welcomed Dinwiddie's return to LA. In his statement, he noted Dinwiddie's play-making skills and aggression from the guard position adds valuable depth to the team as they push for success in the latter half of the season.

He also praised Dinwiddie's wealth of experience and proven success in the postseason, making him an asset.

Despite their failure to make pre-deadline trades, the Lakers now arguably have the best buyout market option. Dinwiddie, a veteran NBA player, brings a strong record of scoring and playmaking to the team.

LeBron James' Perspective on Spencer Dinwiddie's Potential Impact on the Lakers

When asked about Dinwiddie's potential contribution to the Lakers, LeBron James eagerly pointed out his as a playmaker, ball handler, and shot-maker, emphasizing the asset of gaining another veteran player.

Similarly, Anthony Davis praised Dinwiddie, highlighting his strengths as a tall guard, capable of making key plays, as demonstrated during his stints in Brooklyn and Dallas. Davis recognized Dinwiddie's solid reputation as an experienced player in the league.

Even though Diniddie's performance with the Nets this season was not outstanding, averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and shooting 39.1% from the field and 32% from the three-point range, he will undeniably boost the Lakers' guard position, which has suffered numerous injuries this season.

While there is anticipation for Gabe Vincent's return, the Lakers can now breathe easy with Dinwiddie as a fallback option at the point guard position.

Given that the Lakers' next game is not until Tuesday, against the Detroit Pistons, there is enough time to include Dinwiddie in the lineup. He's announced to be wearing No. 26 in Purple and Gold.

