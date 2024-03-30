’Lakers Fans Are Salty LMAOOO': Indiana Pacers Trolls Lakers Fans With Crying Filter After 19-Point Loss

On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers made a homecoming after an extended road tour, with their guests being LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers team. The 2023-24 season saw this as the only LA tour to Indianapolis. The Lakers, however, got the upper hand the Sunday face-off against Indiana.

The Lakers encountered a harsh reality after their five-game winning streak ended abruptly with a 109-90 defeat, staging a harder path for them, not just for the play-in games, but also for the playoffs.

The Lakers couldn't surpass the Phoenix Suns simply because the Suns faced a loss at Oklahoma City on Friday. However, they didn't lose out either.

Following this defeat, the Indiana Pacers' social media handles didn't hesitate to troll both the Lakers and their fan base.

And it wasn't just the Pacers' social media operators, even Pacers' fans jumped in on the fun, roasting the Lakers' supporters.

There was also pushback from the Lakers' fans who defended their stance in the comment section. Here are a few of their reactions.

LeBron James Disappointed by Lakers' Low Scoring in Defeat to Pacers

In a match lacking momentum for the Lakers, James made a relatively insignificant contribution with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The team's energy visibly dwindled as they made 16 turnovers, which resulted in 16 points for Indiana.

James expressed his disappointment with the team's performance, stating "It's no excuse for the uncharacteristic and unforced turnovers. You're not okay with some of the unforced ones." He acknowledged the fatigue from playing three games in four nights yet stressed there was no room for excuses.

The Lakers will continue their six-game road trip with a game in Brooklyn on Sunday, potentially marking the return of guard Gabe Vincent. Having joined the team in Indianapolis, he sat out Friday's game dressed in ordinary clothes.

Davis downplayed his injury, affirming it was "nothing serious". He asserted his intention to continue playing through it, disinclined to miss more games or to have any restrictions imposed on his playing time.

