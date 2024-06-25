Lakers GM Reveals Not LeBron James but THIS Player Was ‘Very Involved’ in JJ Redick’s Hiring As Head Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have appointed JJ Redick as their new head coach, notwithstanding his lack of prior NBA coaching experience, which only extends to coaching his son's youth team.

Lakers made Redick their pick after Dan Hurley, the head coach for UConn, declined their offer. They recognized Redick's exceptional basketball knowledge, analytical mindset, and strong rapport with players as crucial components that led to his recruitment.

An unexpected yet very involved participant in the process led to Redick getting hired as the Lakers' latest coach on Thursday. However, LeBron James, his co-host on the podcast, was not the one Red should credit for his new position.

Lakers player involvement in coaching search

In Monday's introductory press conference, Rob Pelinka, the Lakers general manager, disclosed a significant contribution from Anthony Davis to the hiring process while acknowledging LeBron James was "highly supportive" of the proceedings.

Pelinka stated, "Our captains' engagement during this coaching hunt and the entire process was well received... [James] fully supported our organization's strategy He chose his words carefully, emphasizing that 'supportive' was not the same as 'involved'. He reiterated LeBron was highly supportive, not deeply involved, a choice that was respected.

Pelinka added further, "Anthony Davis, our second captain, decided to be much more involved and indeed was." Throughout the process, he conversed with Davis, gaining plenty of assistance and insights. Davis expressed great enthusiasm for what was to come.

JJ Redick: Lakers coach, bond with LeBron, and innovative approach

JJ Redick, having hosted the "Mind the Game" podcast with James, has built a relationship with the Lakers superstar, although it has been noted that James does not intend to unduly influence anyone.

Redick commented on past speculations about the Lakers' interest in recruiting renowned college coach, Dan Hurley. "Dan Hurley is an acclaimed two-time national champion at UConn Redick said, "and my record includes twice winning the 3rd and 4th-grade division, Swish League Champion. I acknowledged the comparison."

Known for his humor, the former ESPN commentator and podcaster used comedy to handle media inquiries. Redick, known for his lack of established credibility in strategic nuances of basketball, plans to depend on "math" to triumph in NBA games.

As the 29th coach of the Lakers and eighth since Phil Jackson's retirement in 2011, JJ Redick joins the ranks, courtesy of Jeanie Buss, the Lakers owner, and Rob Pelinka.

