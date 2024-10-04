Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick Shuts Reporter’s Question on Rui Hachimura at LA Camp: ‘You’re Creating the Narrative’

JJ Redick, the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, has been making headlines with his straightforward and no-nonsense approach. Known for his sharp insights as a media personality before stepping into his coaching role, Redick hasn’t shied away from blunt responses during his first training camp with the Lakers.

One of the most notable moments came when a reporter asked about forward Rui Hachimura’s potential to take the “next step” in his career.

When the question about Hachimura was posed, Redick responded quickly, asking, “What is the next step?” The reporter suggested that Redick explain what he believed the next step for Hachimura should be, but the Lakers coach wasn’t interested in playing along. “You tell me, you’re creating the narrative,” Redick said. “What is the next step? I don’t care about what the next step for Rui is. I care about how he impacts winning on our team, and for me, that’s my next step, and I think he can do that.”

Instead of entertaining hypotheticals or narratives, he’s solely concerned with how his players contribute to winning. Redick's unwavering support could be exactly what he needs for a player like Hachimura, who has experienced an inconsistent tenure with the Lakers. Hachimura is coming off a solid 2023-24 season, averaging 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting a career-high 53.7% from the field.

Advertisement

Redick’s emphasis on his impact on winning suggests that the coach sees potential in Hachimura and values his role on the team.

Redick’s direct communication style and basketball IQ have already impressed members of the Lakers’ roster just a few days into training camp. Point guard D’Angelo Russell, who has played under several coaches during his nine-year career, praised Redick’s emphasis on high-level playcalling and film sessions.

“I’ve always been a guy that wants to prioritize high IQ, [high-level] verbiage, [high-level] film sessions,” Russell said. “And he’s obviously doing that. It’s something to look forward to.”

Russell even highlighted a specific play Redick introduced in practice, saying it was something he’d never seen before. “I thanked him for showing me that,” Russell added, pointing to the excitement of seeing a coach bring new strategies to the table.

Forward Rui Hachimura echoed similar sentiments, noting Redick’s relatability due to his recent playing career, which ended in 2021. “He was just in the league … he knows exactly what’s happening in the league right now,” Hachimura said. “For us, it’s easy to understand … whatever he says just makes sense.”

Advertisement

Redick, who was hired to replace Darvin Ham following the Lakers’ first-round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets, has already begun earning the trust of his players. Under Ham, there was reported confusion in the rotation, with Anthony Davis mentioning after a playoff game that the team sometimes didn’t know what they were doing on both ends of the floor.