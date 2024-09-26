Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick Wants to ‘Empower’ Anthony Davis in His Quest to Be Next NBA Season’s MVP

In an effort to turn the tides for the Los Angeles Lakers following a disappointing season last year, JJ Redick steps in as the new head coach with a mission to revitalize the team’s performance. With the eighth-best record in the Western Conference and an early exit in the playoffs, the Lakers are seeking a fresh start under Redick’s leadership, aiming for a stronger comeback in the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.

Redick inherits a roster similar to his predecessor, Darvin Ham, but intends to implement strategic changes to enhance the team’s gameplay and overall success. In a recent appearance on ESPN's "The Lowe Post," Redick shared his vision for the Lakers and shed light on key strategies he plans to employ to elevate the team’s performance in the upcoming season.

“We’re going to empower him as much as he wants to be empowered. If he wants to be First Team All-NBA and wants to be in the MVP conversation all year long, we’re going to empower him to do that,” Reddick said.

One pivotal aspect of Redick’s plan is to empower Anthony Davis, the Lakers' standout player, in his pursuit of becoming the next season’s MVP. Redick’s approach involves maximizing Davis’s strengths and creating opportunities for him to shine on the court, ultimately aiming to propel him toward MVP contention. By focusing on empowering Davis, Redick envisions a more dynamic and impactful role for the star player within the team’s framework.

Central to Redick’s strategy is a revamped starting lineup that aims to optimize the team’s efficiency and cohesiveness from the opening game. By aligning with a proven lineup that demonstrated success in the past season, Redick aims to set a solid foundation for the Lakers to build upon and secure a stronger position in the standings.

Moreover, Redick plans to utilize LeBron James strategically, leveraging his basketball acumen and playmaking abilities. By incorporating James into screening actions and positioning him strategically on the court, Redick aims to maximize James’s impact as a facilitator and scorer, creating new avenues for offensive production and team synergy.

Additionally, Redick emphasizes the importance of embracing a more analytically driven approach to the game, focusing on improving shot selection, offensive rebounding, and three-point shooting. By incorporating a blend of high-percentage shots and strategic plays, Redick aims to enhance the team’s offensive capabilities and elevate their overall scoring efficiency.

