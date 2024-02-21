There's uncertainty in the air about whether LeBron James will be hitting the court against the Golden State Warriors tonight at the Chase Center.

LeBron James participated in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on February 18. He threw down a powerful dunk during the first half of the NBA All-Star Game. He dropped eight points, snagged four rebounds, and dished out three assists in just 14 minutes before calling it a night. He was absent in the second half and stuck to a minute restriction.

Will LeBron James Play Against the Warriors on Thursday?

Post-game, the Lakers legend played it cool when asked about his health. He mentioned that he felt fine but was cautious about the injury aspect.

Next, when questioned about his appearance against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron hinted that his recent injury might just be enough to keep him off the court and depends on how well he recovers.

For the unversed, LeBron sat out the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Utah Jazz on last Wednesday (February 15) due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. However, despite his absence, the Lakers managed to win the game against the Jazz 138-122.

Note: As a result of Peroneal Tendonitis, James' tendons on the outside of the ankle and foot are inflamed. It has also brought along ankle pain and messed with his ankle stability.

Advertisement

Thus, the big question is whether James will hit the field during the Lakers versus the Warriors on Thursday.

Well, the deciding factor would be how he responds to the treatment and recovers ahead of the game.

The 4× NBA champion is in the middle of a hefty two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. It stretches through the 2024-25 season.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Shoe Tonight: Lakers Star Dons Deion Sanders Inspired Sneakers at 2024 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James' Recent Performances (Last 5 Games):

He averaged 24.2 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Date: February 3, 2024 | Team: Los Angeles vs New York Knicks:

Minutes: 40

Points: 24

Rebounds: 5

Assists: 5

Steals: 2

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 1

Field Goals Made (FGM): 10

Field Goals Attempted (FGA): 19

Field Goal Percentage (FG%): 52.6%

Three-Pointers Made (3PM): 2

Three-Pointers Attempted (3PA): 5

Three-Point Percentage (3P%): 40.0%

Free Throws Made (FTM): 2

Free Throws Attempted (FTA): 2

Free Throw Percentage (FT%): 100.0%

Personal Fouls (PF): 1

Plus/Minus (+/-): +11

Date: February 5, 2024 | Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets:

Minutes: 40

Points: 26

Rebounds: 4

Assists: 7

Steals: 1

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 4

FGM: 12

FGA: 22

FG%: 54.5%

3PM: 0

3PA: 5

3P%: 0.0%

FTM: 2

FTA: 3

FT%: 66.7%

PF: 2

+/-: +2

Date: February 8, 2024 | Team: Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets

Minutes: 35

Points: 25

Rebounds: 9

Assists: 7

Steals: 1

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 2

FGM: 9

FGA: 20

FG%: 45.0%

3PM: 2

3PA: 6

3P%: 33.3%

FTM: 5

FTA: 5

FT%: 100.0%

PF: 0

+/-: -6

Date: February 9, 2024 | Team: Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans:

Advertisement

Minutes: 38

Points: 21

Rebounds: 4

Assists: 14

Steals: 1

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 2

FGM: 6

FGA: 13

FG%: 46.2%

3PM: 2

3PA: 2

3P%: 100.0%

FTM: 7

FTA: 8

FT%: 87.5%

PF: 2

+/-: +15

Date: February 13, 2024 | Team: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons

Minutes: 31

Points: 25

Rebounds: 1

Assists: 8

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 4

FGM: 9

FGA: 15

FG%: 60.0%

3PM: 3

3PA: 6

3P%: 50.0%

ALSO READ: ‘I Heard It When…’: LeBron James Opens Up on Shocking Rumors of Lakers-Warriors Trade play before deadline day