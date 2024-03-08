Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James last played on March 6, 2024, in a game against the Sacramento Kings (SAC). In the match, the Kings defeated the Lakers 130-12.

In the Kings vs Lakers clash, James had a higher field goal percentage and effective free-throw shooting, although he left the court with 3:56 remaining in the fourth quarter after tweaking his left ankle. In total, he scored 36 points.

Now, LeBron James is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to an injury to his ankle. The Los Angeles Lakers have consistently marked LeBron James as "questionable" in their injury reports since the NBA All-Star break (February 18) because of his left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. It is an overuse injury that affects the tendons on the outer side of the ankle.

Los Angeles Lakers Standings in the Western Conference

The Los Angeles Lakers have a record of 34 wins and 30 losses in the current NBA season, with a winning percentage of 53.1%. They are currently 10.5 games behind the top team in the Western Conference.

In the Western Conference, the Lakers have won 23 games and lost 21. Within their division, they have an even record of 7 wins and 7 losses. When playing at home, they have secured 22 wins and suffered 11 losses. However, when playing on the road, the Lakers have managed 12 wins and endured 19 losses. Over their last 10 games, the Lakers have emerged victorious in 6 contests.

Highlights of Lebron James in the NBA 2023-2024 Season

Currently, 39-year-old LeBron James is in his 21st NBA season. Despite his age, the superstar power forward shows no signs of slowing down. Here's a list of notable achievements by King James in the current season: