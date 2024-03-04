Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play Against Thunder on Monday?

Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James reached a historic milestone on March 2, 2024. He became the first NBA player to reach 40,000 points. King James pulled off the feat during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. 

However, the 39-year-old Power Forward's achievement was dampened by the Lakers' 124-114 loss to the Nuggets. As per LeBron James, the joy of achieving the milestone was 'bittersweet' owing to the loss against the reigning NBA champions, Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James has been battling injuries throughout the 2023-24 NBA season. He is struggling with peroneal tendinopathy in his left ankle. It is a condition that involves inflammation of the tendons on the outside of the foot. Peroneal Tendinopathy causes discomfort and limits mobility. Activities like walking, running, and jumping exacerbate it.

As Monday's NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma Thunder approaches, LeBron James's availability remains uncertain due to his ongoing ankle issues. As reported by CBS News, the decision on his participation will likely be made just before tip-off. 

If the four-time NBA champion is unable to play, Cam Reddish, Rui Hachimura, and Taurean Prince could step up to contribute additional minutes on the court. Cam Reddish's status is also probable over ankle sprain-related issues.

LeBron James’ Performance in the Last 10 Games

Date: February 3 | Opponent Team: New York Knicks

  • MIN: 40
  • PTS: 24
  • REB: 5
  • AST: 5
  • STL: 2
  • BLK: 1
  • TOV: 1
  • FGM: 10
  • FGA: 19
  • FG%: 52.6
  • 3PM: 2
  • 3PA: 5
  • 3P%: 40.0
  • FTM: 2
  • FTA: 2
  • FT%: 100.0
  • PF: 1
  • +/-: +11

Date: February 5 | Opponent Team: Charlotte Hornets

  • MIN: 40
  • PTS: 26
  • REB: 4
  • AST: 7
  • STL: 1
  • BLK: 1
  • TOV: 4
  • FGM: 12
  • FGA: 22
  • FG%: 54.5
  • 3PM: 0
  • 3PA: 5
  • 3P%: 0.0
  • FTM: 2
  • FTA: 3
  • FT%: 66.7
  • PF: 2
  • +/-: +2

Date: February 8 | Team: Denver Nuggets

  • MIN: 35
  • PTS: 25
  • REB: 9
  • AST: 7
  • STL: 1
  • BLK: 1
  • TOV: 2
  • FGM: 9
  • FGA: 20
  • FG%: 45.0
  • 3PM: 2
  • 3PA: 6
  • 3P%: 33.3
  • FTM: 5
  • FTA: 5
  • FT%: 100.0
  • PF: 0
  • +/-: -6

Date: February 9 | Team: New Orleans Pelicans

  • MIN: 38
  • PTS: 21
  • REB: 4
  • AST: 14
  • STL: 1
  • BLK: 1
  • TOV: 2
  • FGM: 6
  • FGA: 13
  • FG%: 46.2
  • 3PM: 2
  • 3PA: 2
  • 3P%: 100.0
  • FTM: 7
  • FTA: 8
  • FT%: 87.5
  • PF: 2
  • +/-: +15

Date: February 13 | Team: Detroit Pistons

  • MIN: 31
  • PTS: 25
  • REB: 1
  • AST: 8
  • STL: 0
  • BLK: 0
  • TOV: 4
  • FGM: 9
  • FGA: 15
  • FG%: 60.0
  • 3PM: 3
  • 3PA: 6
  • 3P%: 50.0
  • FTM: 4
  • FTA: 4
  • FT%: 100.0
  • PF: 0
  • +/-: +9

Date: February 25 | Team: Phoenix Suns

  • MIN: 37
  • PTS: 28
  • REB: 7
  • AST: 12
  • STL: 2
  • BLK: 1
  • TOV: 3
  • FGM: 12
  • FGA: 19
  • FG%: 63.2
  • 3PM: 3
  • 3PA: 6
  • 3P%: 50.0
  • FTM: 1
  • FTA: 4
  • FT%: 25.0
  • PF: 3
  • +/-: -8

Date: February 28 | Team: Los Angeles Clippers

  • MIN: 37
  • PTS: 34
  • REB: 6
  • AST: 8
  • STL: 0
  • BLK: 2
  • TOV: 3
  • FGM: 13
  • FGA: 21
  • FG%: 61.9
  • 3PM: 7
  • 3PA: 12
  • 3P%: 58.3
  • FTM: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • FT%: 100.0
  • PF: 2
  • +/-: +11

Date: February 29 | Team: Washington Wizards

  • MIN: 39
  • PTS: 31
  • REB: 4
  • AST: 9
  • STL: 1
  • BLK: 1
  • TOV: 4
  • FGM: 12
  • FGA: 24
  • FG%: 50.0
  • 3PM: 2
  • 3PA: 5
  • 3P%: 40.0
  • FTM: 5
  • FTA: 7
  • FT%: 71.4
  • PF: 1
  • +/-: -5

Date: March 2 | Team: Denver Nuggets

  • MIN: 39
  • PTS: 31
  • REB: 4
  • AST: 9
  • STL: 1
  • BLK: 1
  • TOV: 4
  • FGM: 12
  • FGA: 24
  • FG%: 50.0
  • 3PM: 2
  • 3PA: 5
  • 3P%: 40.0
