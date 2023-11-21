Lakers injury report: Will ‘under the weather’ LeBron James play against the Jazz tonight?

LeBron James gave an utterly dominant performance with 37 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, securing a 105-104 victory over the Rockets.

When queried about his staggering 60% field shooting for November, James accredited his performance to his current excellent groove. However, he acknowledged dealing with injuries and sickness simultaneously.

"I'm not in my best condition currently, trying to manage a couple of injuries, and feeling a bit sick. But I'm holding onto my trust in my training and the competitiveness keeps me fired up.

Being a part of the lineup means I must deliver, no excuses - regardless of my physical state. It's essential to stay mentally ready," James stated.

It's unclear what specific issues James confronts currently. Though a calf contusion caused him to miss a game and bench briefly in another last week, it appeared the injury's impacts were negligible now.

The injury report doesn't reveal any other concerns, but James’ physical style of play combined with his age suggests minor problems could be sprouting across his body.

His reported illness also remains vague, possibly a result of external factors such as allergies or weather changes. Presumably, these will pass reasonably quickly.

ALSO READ: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander uploads viral Instagram post of him cooking Stephen Curry after Thunder beat Warriors

LeBron James establishes a new seasonal best in scoring

LeBron James, the forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, has outdone his own scoring record.

In a thrilling encounter with the Houston Rockets, the Lakers clinched the victory by just one point at 105-104. LeBron James was a substantial contributor to this victory with his stellar performance.

He racked up 37 points, executed 8 assists, secured 6 rebounds, and achieved 3 steals during his 40-minute tenure on the court.

Shooting 14 out of 19 from the field and successful with seven out of his nine attempts from the free-throw line, James outpaced his previous season's highest score of 35 points, accomplished in games against both Portland and the Clippers.

Recognized as one of the NBA's finest shooters, James can lay claim to a staggering career filled with accolades and acknowledgments.

His achievements include four NBA titles, a matching quartet of NBA Finals MVP awards and NBA MVP awards, and a scorecard filled with credit for regular-season scoring.

Not only is he a 13-time NBA All-Star, but James has also made the NBA All-Defensive Team six times and has a record 19 participations in the All-Star Game. On three occasions, he has been honored as the MVP of those All-Star games.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: LeBron James makes NBA history once again with Lakers win over Rockets