Lakers Insider Says LA Camp is Having ‘Vibes at an All-Time High’ as JJ Redick to Debut Head Coach Role

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a new era under the leadership of JJ Redick, and the atmosphere in training camp reflects this fresh start. According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the energy surrounding the team is unlike anything he’s witnessed in his five years covering the Lakers.

“The vibes around the Lakers are at an all-time high,” Buha said on his podcast, *Buha’s Block*. “I cannot remember the Lakers having this kind of positive, joyous, and upbeat energy to this extent in any of the previous four training camps. That’s not hyperbole—it’s my honest opinion and assessment.”

Redick, who was hired in June following the team’s elimination from the 2024 playoffs, has brought a noticeable shift in the team’s approach. Buha noted that the intensity in practice was much higher than in previous years, with players working at a game-speed pace. One standout feature of the new environment was the presence of DJ M.I.L., who mixed old-school rap with modern tracks, setting an energetic tone for the day.

While music at practice isn’t unusual in the NBA, having a live DJ was a unique addition. “It was intense,” Buha said, describing the upbeat, high-energy atmosphere that contrasted sharply with the slower-paced drills he observed in past camps.

Tuesday’s practice wasn’t just about high energy—it also marked a key moment for LeBron James and his son, 2024 second-round pick Bronny James, who participated in shooting drills together alongside teammate Max Christie. The presence of both Jameses on the court symbolized a new chapter for the Lakers, one that Buha believes is starting on the right foot.

After the two-hour session, Redick expressed his satisfaction with how the day unfolded. “I would say our preparation bore fruit,” Redick told reporters. “It was a very productive day. I thought our guys came with a high level of focus and intent.” He noted that the team’s practice reflected the conversations and plans they had set over the previous six to eight weeks. He added that his focus as a coach is on using time efficiently—a priority he shares with LeBron James.

Redick acknowledged that time management is critical, particularly with James heading into his 22nd season. “I know that’s big for him,” Redick said. “As any NBA player will tell you, they really value their time. I did not want to take time today to have some long meetings.”

The Lakers’ 2023 season saw the team finish seventh in the Western Conference, only to be eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. Despite having LeBron James and Anthony Davis available for much of the season, the team’s inconsistent play and injury struggles left them falling short of their goals.

However, Buha’s assessment suggests that this year could be different. The addition of Bronny James and other key players, along with a revamped coaching strategy under Redick, has reignited optimism within the organization. The Lakers are entering this season with new extensions for LeBron, promising young talent like Christie, and hopes for healthier seasons from key contributors like Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent.

With the Lakers set to kick off their preseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the question remains: Can they capitalize on this new energy and turn it into a successful playoff run? If the early signs from training camp are any indication, the Lakers might be poised for a strong comeback.