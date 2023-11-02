Lakers LeBron James Breaks Two Records with Scintillating Performance in Overtime Win vs. Clippers

LeBron James, the legendary forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, set new records by scoring 35 points, surpassing Dirk Nowitzki's previous season record of 30 points, in an exciting 130-125 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In more astounding feats, James held the record for hitting 30 points in the most games after turning 35 years old, securing this in 81 games, eclipsing Karl Malone's record of 80 games.

Further, James held the record for amassing the most points on average per game in his 21st season, boasting an average of 22.0 points per game in the 2023-24 season.

In addition to his scoring record, James maintained a remarkable performance by garnering 11 rebounds and seven assists, accomplishing an efficient 13-of-19 shooting from the field.

This helped the Lakers terminate their 11-game losing streak against the Clippers, enhancing their season tally to 3-2.

James said, “I nurture my body and mind every day to be able to support my teammates,” reflecting his dedication and perseverance that contributed to his unmatched achievements.

ALSO READ: "It serves you right": When Shannon Sharpe compared LeBron James' struggles to his date ordering meatloaf and regretting it

Skip Bayless on LeBron James' minutes restriction and 35-point game vs. Clippers

Despite facing one of the league's top defenders Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James delivered a remarkable performance against the Clippers.

He ended the night with a near triple-double, scoring 35 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and doling out 7 assists.

Before the season started, it was announced by Darvin Ham that LeBron, the 6ft 9” forward, was slated to play only 28-30 minutes.

Contrarily, the 38-year-old stayed on the court for a total of 42:29 minutes, just after playing 33 minutes against the Magic and 39 minutes with the Kings.

Post the clash between the Lakers and the Clippers, Skip Bayless commented on LeBron's playtime through X (previously known as Twitter).

Bayless commended LeBron's exceptional game and shortly divulged that he wasn't in favor of hearing any excuses concerning the Lakers running out of energy before the playoffs.

He said, "LeBron played incredibly... but the anticipated minute's restriction seems to be forgotten.

42 minutes in tonight's game! Fine, but no excuses during the playoffs, I refuse to hear, 'He ran out of steam'."

It wasn't the first instance of Bayless critiquing LeBron's playtime this season.

After the Lakers' inaugural back-to-back game of the season, the analyst from UNDISPUTED expressed a similar opinion.

Advertisement

"The fact that LeBron played back-to-back tonight after 39 minutes in the game last night in Sac shows he's not holding back this season.

However, I don't wish to hear any excuses during the playoffs about him 'running out of steam'."

ALSO READ: Hilarious X thread of ‘LeBron James lying for literally no reason’ goes viral