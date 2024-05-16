Lakers Lifer Kobe Bryant Was Once Close to Joining Pistons; Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals

The Detroit Pistons were a regular contender in the Eastern Conference during the 2000s. Famous journalist Adrian Wojnarowski recently revealed a botched deal that could have contributed to the rise of another dynasty.

Adrian discussed the Pistons' near-miss trade for Kobe Bryant during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast on Barstool Sports. The Hall of Fame guard rejected the framework that the two sides had agreed upon, and things fell apart.

What Did Wojnarowski say?

Woj mentioned, "They had agreed to it essentially, but Kobe had to want to do it. That trade was agreed to, like the two teams with the terms, but then Kobe just said ah I don't want to do this."

Kobe was one of the NBA's biggest stars at the time. The Pistons were familiar with him from their matchup with him in the 2004 championship. The legendary guard, as everyone knows, never got traded and played his whole career for the Lakers.

Pistons Would Have Won Championships with Kobe

Adding Kobe could have helped the Pistons win another championship even though they would have lost two important players in the trade. Rasheed and Ben Wallace controlled the frontcourt, while Chauncey Billups, one of the best two-way guards in the league, guarded the paint. Detroit might have been able to win another championship in the 2000s if they had a player as great as Kobe.

The Pistons were competitive for a considerable amount of time even after losing out on Kobe. They returned in 2005 after winning the title in 2004 but were defeated by the San Antonio Spurs. After that, Detroit would qualify for the conference finals each of the following three years before beginning to deteriorate and rebuild.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Feared Love for Kobe Bryant Would Prevent Lakers' Fans From Fully Embracing Him: Report