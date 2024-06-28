Lakers Max Christie’s Brother Cam Drafted by Crosstown Rivals Clippers at 46 in 2024 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Clippers made a strategic move by selecting University of Minnesota guard Cam Christie with the 46th overall pick in the second round at the 2024 NBA Draft. The 18-year-old guard, who is the younger brother of Lakers player Max Christie, brings a fresh injection of youth to the Clippers' roster, which has been relatively seasoned in recent years.

With a promising skill set that includes averaging 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting an impressive 39% from beyond the arc during his freshman season, Cam Christie is poised to make a significant impact at the professional level.

Additionally, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank expressed contentment with the selection of Christie. Despite the shadow of his older brother Max Christie, who plays for the Lakers, Cam Christie is determined to establish his own identity in the NBA and prove his worth.

However, Cam’s inclusion to the game is not new as he is the offspring of basketball-playing parents, Cam and Max Christie inherit a legacy from both of their parents. Max Christie Sr, their father was a semi-pro basketball player whereas their mother was on her college basketball team.

Also Read: Did Josh Giddey Really Purchase R Kelly’s Chicagoland Mansion for USD 15 Million? Exploring Viral Tweet

Advertisement

Cam Christie became Clippers' youngest draft player since 2005

Cam Christie made NBA history as the youngest player drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers since 2005, being selected with the 46th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The young guard from Minnesota, who turns 19 on July 24th, showcased his skills during his freshman year.

His ability to shoot the ball efficiently from beyond the arc and his overall upside impressed Clippers' General Manager Trent Redden, who highlighted Christie’s development throughout the season despite facing initial challenges.

In an interview with ESPN, Cam Christie expressed his eagerness to bring a competitive mindset to the Clippers, emphasizing his motivation to work hard and improve his game.

During his interaction, Cam said, “I'm just gonna bring a competitive mentality. Every day, I'm gonna show up. I know I have a lot of work to do, but I have a lot of motivation and a great people behind me to propel me to that point.”

Advertisement

Despite not participating in workouts for the Clippers due to his higher projected draft position, the team was delighted by the opportunity to draft Christie and invest in his potential for the future, aiming to enhance his skills and physicality through a detailed development plan.

Also Read: Magic Johnson Congratulates Bronny James After Lakers Pick Him at 55 in 2024 NBA Draft: ‘This Is a Historic Moment’