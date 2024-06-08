Lakers 'Not Considering' Lebron James' Son Bronny With No. 17 Draft Pick? Details Inside

Bronny James will unlikely start his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. In Friday's episode of The Woj Pod, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski explained that NBA teams, including the Lakers, don't see drafting James as essential for signing his father, LeBron James.

Wojnarowski stated that Los Angeles isn't considering Bronny for their first-round pick.

"The Lakers, as I understand it, aren't considering Bronny James at No. 17," Wojnarowski said. "There's no reason to take him at 17. If you wanted to take him earlier than 55, you could move up, but you would be giving away value."

Wojnarowski seems to support the idea of the Lakers taking James at No. 55. The Lakers could then use their first-round pick on a more NBA-ready player.

James recently finished his only season at USC, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25 games, with six starts. His season began late due to off-season heart surgery.

After a strong combine, he worked out for the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, turning down multiple other teams, indicating that these two franchises are his most likely destinations. Both teams have a combined three draft picks in June.

Lakers' strategy in focus: Will Bronny James join his father in LA?

As the NBA Draft approaches, everyone is closely watching what the Los Angeles Lakers will do about former USC Trojans guard Bronny James. Bronny, the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, might be a target for Los Angeles to unite the father-son duo.

Despite not having a great season at USC, Bronny has continued to pursue his NBA dream. He impressed at the NBA Combine and delivered a strong performance during his Pro Day. Now, it's only a matter of when, not if, Bronny will be drafted.

However, some teams might use Bronny to leverage his father's presence on their rosters. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Philadelphia 76ers might draft Bronny to entice his father to join their team.

"If the 76ers decide that James is their win-now target, his son may be the means to an end. They have two picks in the 2024 draft (Nos. 16 and 41) and could use either to select Bronny, who is generally viewed as a legitimate NBA prospect but probably a second-round talent. If the Sixers reach for him in the first round or take him in the second round, the next step would be to convince the elder James to join Embiid and Maxey (a fellow Klutch Sports client) in Philadelphia."

Although James's representation stated that he wouldn't follow his son around the league, the temptation might be too strong. The elder James has expressed his desire to play with his son at the NBA level, making this almost a reality.

However, it seems more likely that Bronny will end up with the Lakers. Los Angeles has reportedly been willing to do whatever it takes to draft him, giving the elder James a final parting gift before his eventual retirement.

