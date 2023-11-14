Lakers owner Jeanie Buss finally reveals if she and Dennis Rodman ever dated during his time in LA

In a recent interview with In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Lakers' owner Jeanie Buss openly refuted the claim made by Dennis Rodman that they were a couple during his tenure with the Lakers in 1999.

Despite Rodman's claims about their alleged six-month relationship, made in a VLAD TV interview in September, Buss clarified that her relationship with the five-time NBA champion was not romantic.

A seemingly baffled Bensinger pointed out that it was Rodman who had made the statement of their dating.

However, according to Buss, her interactions with Rodman were more about monitoring his notorious party-loving behavior than pursuing a romantic connection.

In her own words, their relationship was more like, "Keeping an eye on him to ensure his whereabouts, whether that meant joining him at a restaurant, a club, a beach, or wherever Dennis happened to be."

She suggested that labeling this as dating could be a way to say she was keeping an eye on him.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Museum: When and where will it open, price of admission and all other details you need to know

Clarifying the relationship dynamics

Contrarily, Rodman recalls their relationship quite differently. In a conversation with DJ Vlad, he suggested that he and Buss were dating during his time with the Lakers.

This had implications for his rapport with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

"The spotlight quickly shifted from Kobe and Shaq to me," expressed Rodman, highlighting the tension it built between them.

Furthermore, Rodman alleged that Buss had once invited him for a drink at the Ritz Carlton, an incident he portrays as the start of their dating.

However, Buss did not comment on this particular allegation during her interview.

ALSO READ: Did Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James ever play on the same NBA team together? Find out