The Los Angeles Lakers didn't do well in the NBA playoffs and got eliminated early. This is likely not what D'Angelo Russell or the team's fans were hoping for.

However, it has been a blessing in disguise for D'Angelo Russell. Russell's girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, is pregnant with their second child, a baby girl! Since the Lakers are out of the playoffs, Russell will now have more time to be at home with Ivaniukas during her pregnancy.

D'Angelo Russell and Laura Ivaniukas have another child together, a son named Riley Jonas Russell. He was born on September 24, 2022. Thus, the Lakers point guard can also help Laura care for their first child, a son.

D'Angelo Russell and his longtime girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas announced their second pregnancy in February 2024. Currently, she is in her 27th week which is the third trimester.

On May 10, taking to Instagram, Laura shared a video of her bare bump. Noticeably, in the clip, the belly was seen moving with the child inside moving around in the womb! How PRECIOUS! She captioned the IG Story writing, “Woooo hey baby girl."

D'Angelo Russell and Laura Ivaniukas met sometime in early 2020. They've been public about their relationship on social media. Laura Ivaniukas is model from Toronto with Lithuanian descent. She works with agencies in Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago, Milan, and Miami.

D'Angelo Russell’s OTT Surprise For GF Laura Ivaniukas

On May 7, D'Angelo Russell surprised his girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas for her birthday. He chartered a helicopter ride for the two of them and landed on top of the Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers' home stadium.

Extravagant gesture, indeed!

D'Angelo Russell's 2023-2024 NBA Season

After bouncing around the league for several years, D'Angelo Russell returned to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 on a one-year contract. There were questions about how he would fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but Russell proved his value. Russell has a player option for the 2024-2025 season. So, whether he stays in LA or explores free agency remains to be seen.