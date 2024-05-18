The Los Angeles Lakers' playoff run in 2024 ended in a disappointing first-round exit at the hands of their rivals, the Denver Nuggets. After a tight loss in the playoffs, Lakers star Anthony Davis publicly criticized the team. He vented out, saying, "We have stretches where we just don't know what we're doing." Well, this was seen as a veiled shot at Coach Ham's game plan.

Next, ex-coach Darvin Ham acknowledged Davis' frustration but disagreed with the sentiment. Now, as per the latest reports from Sam Amick, Senior NBA Writer at The Athletic, Anthony Davis wasn't fully trusting Ham's coaching anymore.

Well, the Lakers too weren't happy with some aspects of Head Coach Darvin Ham's performance in his first season. Reports suggested issues like public criticism of players and difficulty establishing a consistent rotation due to injuries.

Anthony Davis is a superstar player with championship aspirations. If these coaching issues continue next season, it could limit AD's ability to perform at his best. It also could lead to frustration and a feeling that the Lakers aren't putting him in a position to win. Thus, the LA Lakers feared that he might request a trade to a team with a better chance of winning. Therefore, the Lakers did let go of Darvin Ham as head coach.

Does Anthony Davis have a ring?

Yes, Anthony Davis has one NBA championship ring. He earned it in 2020, when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers alongside LeBron James. The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals that year.

Anthony Davis' Recent Injuries

Davis has had multiple ankle injuries throughout his career, including a sore ankle in January of 2018. In December of 2017, Davis missed time due to a strained left groin. Davis also suffered a concussion in November of 2017. More recently, in April of 2024, Davis left the Lakers' season finale with a back spasm after landing awkwardly on a putback layup.

Who will be the Los Angeles Lakers next coach?

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't announced their next head coach. The team is reportedly taking its time to carefully consider candidates. The frontrunners are James Borrego, Sam Cassell, JJ Redick, Mike Budenholzer, Terry Stotts, Kenny Atkinson, and Phil Handy.

The Lakers will likely prioritize a coach who can maximize the remaining years of LeBron James' career, develop a winning system around James and Anthony Davis, and improve the team's defense.