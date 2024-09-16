Lakers Set to Waive THIS Player to Open Roster Spot for Christian Koloko? REPORT

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for the 2024-25 season to match the Boston Celtics’ record of 18 NBA championships. As LeBron James approaches 40 and potentially his final season with the Lakers, the team faces mounting pressure to secure his fifth career title.

Even before training camp began, the Lakers were hit by injuries, with Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt not in total health.

The Lakers are reportedly set to sign a two-way contract with former Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko to bolster their frontcourt depth. Koloko, who has been recovering from blood clots, is expected to be cleared to return to the NBA and join the Lakers.

Since the Lakers have already filled their three two-way contract slots, they will need to waive a player to make room for Koloko once he’s officially cleared. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the undrafted free agent wing, Blake Hinson, will be waived.

This move is somewhat unexpected, as the Lakers had shown strong interest in Hinson as an undrafted free agent. Colin Castleton and Armel Traore occupy the other two-way slots, so adding Koloko will give the Lakers three power forwards/centers on two-way deals.

Last season, Hinson played 33 games for the University of Pittsburgh, averaging 18.5 points per game and leading the ACC in 3-point shooting at 42.1%. He earned a spot on the All-ACC First Team, ranking second in the conference for 3-pointers made and third in points per game.

During his eight Summer League games with the Lakers, Hinson posted averages of 10.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc on eight attempts per game.

After being waived a few weeks before training camp, Hinson now has time to secure another two-way NBA deal, thanks to his impressive shooting skills and strong college career.

The Los Angeles Lakers currently have championship odds between +3000 and +4000 for 2025, indicating a lower chance of winning compared to favored teams like the Boston Celtics at +300.

Despite having star players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers face tough competition in the Western Conference, particularly from strong teams such as the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. Their seventh-seed finish last season, combined with a disappointing playoff performance, casts doubt on their title hopes this year.

Additionally, with no major roster changes or acquisitions during the offseason, their potential for improvement is uncertain. The team's success will likely depend on the health of key players and possible trades to strengthen the lineup. Though they have talent and experience, current odds suggest skepticism about their ability to compete for the championship this season.

