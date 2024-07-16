Lakers will run more sets and less 'random' offense, says Coach JJ Redick

Redick was aware that the Lakers' offense looked disjointed a lot of times in the previous season. In an exhibition game against the Rockets in the Summer League, Redick emphasized the ineffectiveness of the Lakers' "random" offensive moves.

"One of the things last year with this team, they played a lot of random," Redick said during the Lakers' Summer League matchup against the Rockets. "If you look at the efficiency numbers, when they played random versus when they played out of sets, the sets had a much higher efficiency."

Redick intends to solve this by introducing more structured plays—though he may not always refer to them as plays. Rather, his goal is to establish situations where athletes can make astute reads and decisions while playing the game. "We are going to play with more movement, more cutting, and we have to certainly get buy-in from all players to play that way," Redick said.

The idea is to surround LeBron and AD, the offensive hubs, with a dynamic, well-coordinated team to maximize their influence.



Also Read: LeBron James Gets Called 'Dictator of the NBA' by Enes Kanter Freedom

Utilizing data to drive decisions

Redick has a more data-driven approach to coaching, which sets him apart from other motivational speakers. His unwavering declaration that "math" is his method of conclusion-making highlights his commitment to reason and data. Given the Lakers' offensive difficulties in 2023–24, when they finished 15th in offensive rating and were among the teams with the fewest three-pointers attempted per game, this is especially significant.

Advertisement

Redick has determined that Anthony Davis's use is an important issue that requires attention. The Lakers' offensive assault has always been largely led by LeBron, but Redick thinks Davis has untapped potential. Davis tends to disappear in the fourth quarter, trying fewer shots and scoring fewer points than he did early in the game. Redick intends to make sure Davis stays the game's major focus, especially during pivotal times.



Also Read: Former NBA Champion Shares How LeBron James Can Play 10 More Seasons in Draymond Green-Type Role

Optimizing LeBron and AD

Optimizing the performances of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is at the heart of Redick's strategy. LeBron's role as an offensive hub is well-documented and proven effective. However, integrating Davis more consistently into the offensive scheme is seen as a potential game-changer. Redick's challenge will be to maintain Davis' involvement and production in the latter stages of games, thereby enhancing the overall offensive output of the team.

Advertisement

Redick's strategy is similar to the 2020 Lakers', who garnered recognition for their strong offensive and defensive combinations. In an effort to duplicate the winning formula that assisted the Lakers in winning their most recent championship, Redick intends to heavily emphasize well-planned plays and make use of the skills of his outstanding players.

The Lakers, unlike the previous season, emphasized offense and good players using good strategies at the beginning of the new season. Redick's analysis and basketball strategies are now needed to bring new energy and energy to the team. If this adjustment works, James and Anthony Davis can return the Lakers to being a successful NBA team with a more efficient and effective offense.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did LeBron James Get a Hair Transplant or Is It a Hairpiece? Clearing Rumors