Lakers Will Use THESE 2 Factors to Determine Bronny James' Time in NBA or G League This Season: Report

Guard Bronny James' 2024–25 schedule is still being decided by the Los Angeles Lakers, but as far as the team is concerned, the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is willing to play in the G League. This information comes from Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Buha wrote, “The Lakers are still determining their plan for Bronny next season, according to team sources. He is expected to play part of the season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, though how much time he spends there will be decided by the context of the Lakers’ season and how Bronny continues to develop. He’s willing to play in the G League as much as the Lakers want.”

G-League for Bronny for consistent minutes?

James should be able to get more reliable minutes if the Lakers are vying for a postseason berth in the G League, as it appears that they want to see him keep improving. It is unclear, therefore, how frequently he will get to play alongside his father, LeBron. Around the older James and Anthony Davis, Los Angeles has several players back from the previous season, including Christian Wood, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, and Max Christie.

To pursue another championship, the elder James chose to stay with the team this offseason. As a result, the Lakers will probably concentrate on playing more seasoned players who can help them win now in the 2024–25 campaign. Dalton Knecht, a first-round pick who has performed well in Summer League play, may also find his way into the starting lineup if he can demonstrate that he can provide nightly contributions in the NBA.

Tough start for Bronny James

For the younger James, the transition to the Summer League has not been easy. Through five Summer League games, he is averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Although the second-round pick is coming off his best performance, which came against the Atlanta Hawks (12 points on 5-of-11 shooting), he is only shooting 28.6 percent from the field and 10.0 percent from beyond the arc in his five games.

Even though the younger James only spent one season on the football team at the University of Southern California (USC), he still has room to improve. While the Lakers undoubtedly hope he can become a reliable player in their rotation, it doesn't seem like they'll push for that during the 2024–2025 season.

