Lamar Jackson Has THIS to Say About Tom Brady Comparisons From John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh recently revealed that he wants to make Lamar Jackson the greatest player of all time. The 27-year-old was asked how he feels about being the NFL GOAT. Jackson acknowledged Tom Brady’s greatness in a recent press conference and also admitted where he sees himself in the GOAT debate.

Harbaugh revealed his intentions about Jackson earlier this month. His vision is that the two-time NFL MVP will be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the league. Harbaugh said Jackson’s work ethic and talent, combined with the team’s efforts and God’s grace, will make it happen.

Lamar Jackson on Tom Brady comparisons

Jackson confronted the reporters on Monday, July 29, to address Harbaugh’s comparison. “The GOAT.? I'm not the GOAT.,” Jackson said. "Tom Brady is the GOAT,” he added. Jackson believes that his coach’s words will motivate him. He appreciates Harbaugh’s vision and compliments, but he feels he is still on his way.

Jackson is just one shy of matching Brady’s NFL MVP award count. But the Ravens’ star has never played in the Super Bowl. On the contrary, Tom Brady made ten appearances in his NFL career. The Patriots Hall of Famer retired with a 7-3 record. His seven Super Bowls are the most by any player in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson’s team failed to make it to the Super Bowl after losing the AFC Championship game to the Chiefs. If the three-time Pro Bowler wants to be in the GOAT debate in the future, he must show his caliber on the grand stage.

Patrick Mahomes is considered the heir to Tom Brady’s throne. In his four appearances, he has won three Super Bowls and earned GOAT chants from fans. Jackson will have to outperform his nemesis before moving on to the final boss.

Lamar Jackson’s goals this season

Jackson was questioned about his goals for the upcoming NFL season. Reporters asked if winning the Super Bowl was his last checkbox after being All-Pro and MVP twice. The NFL star responded that it had been his first checkbox since 2018. He reminded them that he had said that when he was drafted, and he meant it.

“This is the highest level of this game we play, so you gotta go out a champion,” Jackson said. He added that he wants to be labeled a champion, not just an MVP. The Ravens QB thinks patience is the key as only a few QBs have won the Super Bowl in the last few years. Jackson said he wants to focus on himself and he wants the trophy really bad.