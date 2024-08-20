Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson expressed his gratitude for the high praise recently bestowed upon him by football icons Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

The two legendary quarterbacks, both considered among the greatest to ever play the position, included Jackson in their lists of top five current NFL quarterbacks during the Fanatics Fan Fest in New York.

Following a Monday practice session, Jackson shared his reaction to the compliments, stating, "That's crazy. That's dope, especially coming from those guys. Those [are] guys who [are] on top of the Mount Rushmore [of quarterbacks] right now, for me at least. That's great – that's great to hear that from the GOATs."

Tom Brady, known for his discerning eye when it comes to quarterback talent, placed Jackson third on his list of top five current NFL quarterbacks.

Brady remarked, "I see Lamar Jackson, who always impresses me as a player."

Peyton Manning, a two-time Super Bowl winner and five-time NFL MVP, offered more extensive praise for Jackson's distinctive skill set.

Manning said, "Lamar Jackson does things that just don't seem possible with the football in his hands. He makes throws, he runs and he's smart about — he protects himself, too."

Manning further elaborated on Jackson's playing style, noting, "Look, I never could run, so I never had that problem. The thing we were talking about earlier, quarterbacks that like to run, you still got to find a way to get out of bounds or get down and be there on the next play and not get hurt. Defenses — if the quarterback gets hurt, they're probably going to win that game. So, I love the way Lamar carries himself. I think he'll have a great year this year."

The praise from Brady and Manning come on the heels of Jackson's stellar 2023 season, which saw him claim his second NFL MVP award in five years.

At 27 years old, Jackson showcased his continued growth as a passer, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions.

While still a potent rushing threat with 821 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, Jackson demonstrated a more balanced approach to his game.

Both Brady and Manning were asked to rank their top five current NFL quarterbacks during the Fanatics Fan Fest.

Their lists provided interesting insights into how these football legends view the current crop of signal-callers.

Brady's Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks:

1. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

2. Josh Allen (Bills)

3. Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

4. Joe Burrow (Bengals)

5. Aaron Rodgers (Jets)

Manning's Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks:

1. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

2. Joe Burrow (Bengals)

3. Justin Herbert (Chargers)

4. Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

5. Josh Allen (Bills)

The similarities between their lists highlight the consistent excellence of certain quarterbacks, with Patrick Mahomes topping both rankings.

The inclusion of Jackson in both lists further cements his status as one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

While the lists from Brady and Manning generated excitement, they also sparked discussions about notable omissions.

Quarterbacks like Dak Prescott, C.J. Stroud, Brock Purdy, and Jordan Love were not included in either list.

As the 2024 season unfolds, it will be interesting to see if any of these players can elevate their game to gain consideration in future rankings.