Lamar Jackson Thinks Playing Against Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs In Opening Week Doesn’t Make Any Difference

The Kansas City Chiefs are building a dynasty. They have appeared in four Super Bowl games in the past five seasons. The Chiefs were up against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. They defeated them to win back-to-back Super Bowls

Mecole Hardman scored a touchdown off Patrick Mahomes’ throw to win their third Vince Lombardi Trophy in five years. The 2x NFL MVP Mahomes isn’t satisfied yet. He wants his side to be the first in the league’s history to complete a 3-peat.

Lamar Jackson’s Views on Playing Against the Chiefs in Opening Week

The reigning Super Bowl champion faced the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game last season. Patrick Mahomes’ side clinched the victory with a 17-10 scoreline. They went on to win the title.

Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens will again take on Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of NFL 2024. Jackson recently reacted to the hype of the game. He said that it doesn’t matter who they play against.

2x NFL MVP Jackson wants to win the Super Bowl. His loss last season has fuelled his desire to take revenge. He wants to make it to the playoffs and turn the tables this time.

Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Like Chiefs’ Schedule

NFL Broadcasters have admitted that the Chiefs have been given a tough schedule on purpose. They will play every day of the week. They have some short weeks in their bucket as well.

Besides a tight calendar, the Chiefs have difficult opponents in the first of the season. After opening the season against the Ravens, they will face the Cincinnati Bengals. In week 7, they will play the rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes has already complained about the early bye they have been given. He doesn’t mind playing on Christmas. But the early bye is something he doesn’t like at all.