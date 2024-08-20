Lamar Jackson WAIVED by NFL Team After Injury: Report

Lamar Jackson was waived on Monday after he faced an injury. However, we are not talking about the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback but the cornerback from the Carolina Panthers. The 26-year-old picked up the injury during a pre-season game on Saturday while the franchise was playing against the New York Jets.

The player was competing to secure a spot in the franchise’s secondary. It has been said that if he goes unclaimed on waivers, Jackson will be reverted to the team’s injured reserve list. Following this, he will have to miss all of the upcoming NFL season.

Nevertheless, if the two parties reach an injury settlement, Jackson will not have to be sidelined for the initial games of the upcoming campaign. The player had joined the side this offseason only and expected some better results than this.

​​Jackson, who was born in Elk Grove, California, U.S., on April 13, 1998, played college football at Nebraska. The 6'2" player also had stints with the New York Jets when the franchise signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

The player also played as a quarterback and safety alongside being a CB while he was at Franklin High School. Back in 2015, he played in the 2015 Under Armour All-American game following his senior season. The following year saw him provide his commitments for Nebraska.

It has been reported that the player turned down offers from California, UCLA, Utah, and Washington State. For his college career, Jackson was named the Defensive MVP for Nebraska. Additionally, he was also announced as a second-team All-Big Ten player.

Jackson recorded 40 tackles and three interceptions in his senior season to claim the above-mentioned awards. Following his performance, he was one of the players from Nebraska to be invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, after which draftnetwork.com considered him a “matchup-specific depth player that will need to excel on special teams.”

Although Jackson was undrafted, he ended up grabbing a deal with the Jets. He was then signed by the Chicago Bears and the CB sealed a deal with a reserve contract with the franchise in 2022. Just two days after the player was waived by the Bears, he was acquired by the practice squad of the Denver Broncos.

Jackson’s stints also included the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending champions who are currently preparing for a three-peat this season. Following his contract with the Chiefs in 2023 in May, the player was waived by the team in August before he was acquired by the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are set to kick off their 2024 season on September 8 against the New Orleans Saints. They will then face the Los Angeles Chargers on the 15th of the month, followed by a game against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals on the 22 and 29, respectively, before they head to the October games.

While the upcoming season is gearing up next month and the teams are preparing well with the ongoing pre-season, it is to be seen what happens next with Jackson, as nothing much has been provided about his injury update.

