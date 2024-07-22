Lamar Jackson Will Surpass Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as ‘Greatest Quarterback in NFL History’

Lamar Jackson’s absence at the start of the Baltimore Ravens training camp due to illness was a notable concern. However, head coach John Harbaugh seized the moment to deliver a powerful message about his star quarterback and the team's future aspirations.

During the Ravens’ first full-squad practice, Harbaugh spoke passionately about Jackson, emphasizing the team's high hopes and expectations for him. “The vision that we have together is that Lamar Jackson is going to become, be known, and be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League,” Harbaugh stated.

John Harbaugh is confident that Lamar Jackson will surpass both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, ultimately becoming the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Harbaugh emphasized that their vision for Jackson is clear, and it will be realized through his dedication and exceptional skill. He credited their success to teamwork and divine grace, expressing confidence as if they had already witnessed Jackson's future achievements.

Harbaugh’s comments underscored the Ravens’ focus for the 2024 season, emphasizing themes of vision, standards, and the drive to exceed expectations. Despite an impressive regular season last year, during which Jackson earned his second MVP award, the Ravens' journey ended in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes. While Jackson’s success is notable, he continues to face criticism as he aims to solidify his legacy and meet the high expectations set for him.

Harbaugh acknowledged that he follows media coverage about Lamar Jackson, noting that while there is much praise, there are also critical and perplexing comments. "There's a lot of great things said about Lamar, but there's a lot of stuff that's said that you've got to just scratch your head about and kind of wonder," he remarked. He added, "What's that person even thinking? But we take it personally."

Harbaugh also highlighted Jackson's resilience in addressing ongoing criticism, stating, “Lamar's a guy; all his life, Lamar Jackson has been a guy who's been answering those same questions.” His comments served as a strong defense of Jackson and affirmed the team's commitment to supporting their quarterback. Harbaugh emphasized Jackson's continuous improvement and growth mindset, acknowledging the challenges Jackson faces in proving himself to skeptics.

Harbaugh emphasized Lamar Jackson’s growth mindset as key to his ongoing improvement, questioning what more Jackson needs to prove. The vision for Jackson started with his ambitions and those of his mother when he chose to become a quarterback.

The Ravens first designed an offense around Jackson in 2019, and they are now creating a new one for 2024 and beyond, continually evolving to match Jackson’s strengths.

Harbaugh mentioned that Jackson began feeling ill on Saturday but did not provide a specific return timeline. Also absent from Sunday’s practice were linebacker Asida Isaac (hamstring), defensive back T.J. Tampa (sports hernia), and running back Keaton Mitchell (knee).

As the Ravens prepare for the NFL season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 5, Harbaugh’s unwavering confidence in Jackson and the team’s vision highlight their ambition to achieve greatness and solidify Jackson’s legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Share your thoughts on Harbaugh’s decision in the comments!

