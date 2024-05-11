Lana Del Ray to Make Her Grand US Stadium Debut at Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park

Lana Del Ray is all set to perform at a United States stadium for the first time and it will be at an iconic MLB venue - Fenway Park. In what’s her first-ever stadium performance, Ray will be looking forward to entertaining the Boston locals at the home of the Boston Red Sox.

Ray, who usually performs at music venues and festivals and sells them out on most occasions, will be making an appearance in a full-fledged stadium for the first time and has chosen Boston Red Sox as the venue for her to take the next big step.

This performance won’t be a part of a full-fledged show but is only going to be a one-off show, hence, provisioning an opportunity for the people of Boston to experience something surreal and unique. It is expected that the Summertime Sadness singer will be selling out the 38,000-capacity stadium which has witnessed some of the historic events in the history of Major League Baseball.

Earlier, the Born to Die Singer had toured music venues last year to promote her Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard? album. She is also working to release a country album, which will be fresh to ears in her voice as it will be a genre switch. Thus, her first-ever stadium show can give her the push to go for bigger venues when she tours next year to promote her new album.

The tickets for the one-off show went live on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, while the general sale began on May 10, 2024. After her recent success at Coachella, the artist will be expected to make history yet again as she entertains the Red Sox fans and Boston locals. The show will take place on June 20 and might have a few opening acts for the listeners, confirmation on which is yet to come.