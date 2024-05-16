Lando Norris Pokes Fun at His Interaction With Travis Kelce Following Miami GP Victory

After his maiden victory at the Miami Grand Prix, McLaren driver Lando Norris met Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Alpine F1 team investor Travis Kelce. In an interview with BBC Radio One's Greg James, he revealed what happened during his meeting with Travis.

Lando was on cloud nine while celebrating his first race win with his McLaren team. They hosted a celebratory dinner for the Grand Prix winner which was attended by several celebrity athletes like Lebron James, Kevin Durant, and Travis Kelce among others.

Norris Teases Travis for His Investment Choice

McLaren's significant upgrade paid off as Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen by more than seven seconds. The F1 driver mentioned that one of his friends introduced him to Travis Kelce. During their conversation, Norris couldn't resist poking fun at Travis for investing in the Alpine F1 team, which has underperformed for quite some time, scoring only one point this season. He teased Travis, saying, "invested in the wrong team."

Apart from this fun banter, Norris and Travis bonded well at dinner as they exchanged numbers. Norris was impressed with Travis, describing him as "He was an awesome guy, he was a legend, he was very sweet and we exchanged numbers and hopefully I can get to a game one day. Or a Taylor Swift concert!"

Free Tickets for Taylor Swift Concert

As their interaction went well and they are now on a first-name basis, Norris told James that he might use this connection to get some free tickets for Taylor’s concert. Since his sister is a fan of Taylor and wants to attend her concert, he revealed his master plan to use his sister’s wish as an excuse to ask for the tickets.

However, he jokingly mentioned that he wouldn’t use his connection with Travis to get free tickets, as he would need to warm up to him more. James humorously suggested that Norris should offer Travis Grand Prix passes in exchange for Taylor Swift concert tickets.

