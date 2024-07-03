Lando Norris Replaces Max Verstappen With Daniel Ricciardo After Controversial Austrian GP Crash

Lando Norris said that he would not alter a thing about his duel with Max Verstappen in Austria despite the crash that halted his race. The McLaren driver anticipates more intense confrontations with his Red Bull adversary in the future, beginning this weekend at Silverstone.

Norris enters his home race, certain that he can defeat Verstappen, having frustrated the Dutchman last Sunday to the point of causing an accident that resulted in both of them getting punctures. But his interest in who he would like to celebrate with has changed.

Lando Norris would now like to celebrate with Daniel Ricciardo

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen have been friends since they started go-karting. So, it might hurt a little bit as much Lando Norris is fine with what happened in Austria; he would like to change his partner for celebration times.

In an interview with Chris Moyles on the Chris Moyles Show, when asked by Moyles, “If you could choose one other driver to go out and celebrate with, who would it be?” He started by talking about how he would have celebrated with Max Verstappen “but.” It was the statement that made everyone get off their seats.

Norris replied, “I would have said Max, but…” with a long pause with “Hmm.” He said he would now probably celebrate with “Daniel Ricciardo.”



It doesn’t come as a surprise that Lando going for Ricciardo instead of Verstappen, as everybody knows how aggressive Verstappen is compared to Daniel Ricciardo.

Lando Norris is ready for a ‘fight’ at Silverstone

Norris can't wait to throw more pressure on his adversary, this time with the entire Silverstone crowd behind him. "I'm very excited for the British Grand Prix," he stated on the Chris Moyles Show.

"But yeah, at the same time, I reviewed everything, we've gone over stuff, and let's say I won't really change what I did. I was fighting, and that's what we want - we want to fight.”

"We don't want to complain; we don't want things to end like they did, both from Max's side and from my side. So, that's life sometimes. We're fighting, we both want to win, and we're going to push it to the limits - some slightly more than others. But yeah, at the same time, I'm excited. We're going to have more fights together, and I look forward to those times."

Norris will be one of three Britons entering the race, certain that he can give the outcome that the home fans urgently want. That expensive battle with Verstappen for the lead at the Red Bull Ring opened the way for George Russell to win an F1 race for the second time in his career.

And Mercedes head Toto Wolff is confident that his other driver, Lewis Hamilton, will win again before leaving for Ferrari at the end of the year. The seven-time Formula One champion has gone without a victory since December 2021, and despite finishing fourth in Austria, he believed he had been "pretty shocking" throughout the weekend.

