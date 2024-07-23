Lando Norris’ ‘Rude’ and ‘Immature’ Reply to Lewis Hamilton’s McLaren Compliment After Hungarian GP Leaves Fans Outraged

Lando Norris flung his P2 cap on the floor in the cool-down room after failing to win the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver, who was looking for his second win of the season, was requested by his team to take over for Oscar Piastri when the Brit jumped ahead of his Australian teammate during a pitstop. With the checkered flag looming, Norris ultimately stepped across and took second place.

The top three drivers are handed caps according to their finishing position, but Norris swiftly threw him on the floor and instead placed his helmet on the table, leaving him to ponder on a disappointing afternoon.

Norris is Max Verstappen's closest contender in the driver's championship and was able to tighten the deficit, but not by the full 25 points, as McLaren achieved its first 1-2 result since Italy in 2021.

Lando Norris wasn’t having anything from Lewis Hamilton

However, as the Brit stepped into the cool-down area, he quickly smacked back at Lewis Hamilton, who had lauded his car's speed. "Hoo, you guys are fast!" he said.

Norris responded by reminding Hamilton that he, too, previously had the fastest vehicle on the grid. The Mercedes man calmly replied, "I wasn't complaining; I was just complimenting you on your car!"



Much was made of Norris' choice to finally shift over and hand Piastri the victory. The Australian qualified second behind his teammate but took the lead after the first corner, and Norris agreed he had done the right thing despite losing the race when his McLaren colleague passed him.

Advertisement

Fans didn’t like how ‘rude’ Lando Norris was with Lewis Hamilton

As the incident went viral fans on social media were outrageous on Lando Norris. One fan wrote, “Wow Lando is becoming so unlikable, just like Max, defensive and aggressive, sad times. I hope Oscars stays one of the good ones.”

Another fan wrote, “Lando wasn’t just rude to Lewis but he’s insecure about not being able to convert to more wins in a fast car from making mistakes, and also he was upset about the whole fiasco of letting piastri through. Im a Mclaren fan since a kid from my dad, and I hated how seeing Piastri get zero spray from Lando at the podium because he was being a baby. This also isn’t the first time Lando is rude to Lewis and as a fan it sucks to see he’s not mature enough to put his ego aside sometimes…”

Advertisement

Another fan said this is “The difference between a man and a crybaby”

Another fan sarcastically trolling Norris wrote, “Just a normal conversation between 7 times world champion with just one race winner f1 driver”



Another fan could feel the “jealousy” all over Lando Norris. The fan wrote, “He’s always so rude when it comes to Lewis, it’s giving jealousy.”

Despite starting on the pole, Norris surrendered the lead to his teammate and fell behind in the opening stint of the race. It was nevertheless a good day for McLaren, which is only 51 points down in the constructors' title.

Also Read: Lando Norris Replaces Max Verstappen With Daniel Ricciardo After Controversial Austrian GP Crash