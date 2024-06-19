Landon Donovan Hilariously Trolled By Mike Mage After Former Soccer Star Reveals Reason Behind Viral Haircut

Landon Donovan did not leave his haircut appointment early enough to see Fox Sports' UEFA Euro 2024 programming. Hours after the former soccer player, 42, went viral for his unusual new appearance, Donovan revealed in a text discussion with his former LA Galaxy colleague Mike Magee that he had a hair transplant two weeks before.

The American is working as a commentator for Fox Sports during the national team event in Germany, and his presence on Monday made a big impression. Donovan had thin hair as a player, but this time he had less on top, and it was also noticeable that he had a buzz cut on the back.

Mike Mage is enjoying the Landon Donovan viral situation

So far, Donovan has not reacted publicly on what occurred, either to reject the derision or to explain what happened to his hair, but he did text a buddy who uploaded the texts, which also went viral.

In the text, Landon asked, "Where were you 7 hours ago? Had a hair transplant procedure two weeks ago and was told it wouldn't show up on camera." Joking, Mike Mage asks, "Who told you that, Rafa Marquez?" and the former United States National Team player responds with an emoji showing him the finger with a few laughing faces.



Mage also asked whether he could share the chat, to which Donovan answered, "Whatever, I deserve it." At least he handled it calmly, unlike his social media page, where everyone has been talking on the subject since he appeared on television.

Donovan's decision to permit Mage to post their texts online demonstrates his good sportsmanship. While this will not be forgotten fast, more will remember his 57 goals and 157 caps for his nation, as well as his rise to the status of LA Galaxy icon, having previously played for Bayer Leverkusen, Everton, and Bayern Munich.

Landon Donovan is a former player from LA Galaxy

Donovan was a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy from 2005 to 2014. In 2016, he returned for a second spell with the squad. Donovan is regarded as one of America's greatest players, and is tied with Clint Dempsey for the most USMNT goals (57).

Donovan is the only American to have received the Golden Ball Award, and he has four times been named U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year.

Donovan earned three World Cup appearances during his career, but coach Jurgen Klinsmann notoriously left him off the team in 2014.

That squad, which had seven players under the age of 24, would have benefited from having a seasoned veteran like Donovan as they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Belgium. Donovan officially ended his career in 2018. Following his retirement, he became a color commentator for Fox Sports.

