Larry Allen Cause of Death: Cowboys Legend Passes Away at 52

Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen has died at age 52. Larry passed away suddenly on Sunday while on vacation in Mexico with his family, as confirmed by a statement from the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL community has been mourning the loss of this legend, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from his former teammates and colleagues.

NFL mourns the loss of Larry Allen

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman shared his grief on social media, stating, "Just received the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved teammate Larry Allen. He was a HOF offensive lineman that dominated opponents regardless of the position played. Off the field, he was a gentle giant that loved his family. Rest in Peace LA."

Dallas Cowboys, NFL, Jeremiah Miller and more also express their griefs over HOF Larry Allen's death.

Allen's career achievements include 11 Pro Bowl selections and seven consecutive first-team All-Pro nods from 1995 to 2001. He was known for his versatility, playing multiple positions on the offensive line. His influence extended beyond the field, as he continued to inspire and mentor younger players throughout his career. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Larry Allen's NFL impact: From rookie to hall of famer

Larry Allen's impact on the NFL was monumental. Known for his extraordinary strength and agility, Allen was a six-time first-team All-Pro selection from 1996 to 2001. He earned a spot in the NFL's All-Decade Teams for both the 1990s and 2000s, a testament to his enduring excellence on the field. Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, reflected on Allen's legacy, stating, "What he could do as an offensive lineman often defied logic and comprehension"​

Larry Allen's NFL journey began when he was drafted by the Cowboys in 1994. His versatility allowed him to play every offensive line position except center, though he eventually became most renowned for his role as a left guard. His rookie year was marked by a spectacular play against the New Orleans Saints, where he chased down a linebacker to prevent a touchdown, showcasing his incredible athleticism​.

Allen's career highlights include a key role in the Cowboys' Super Bowl XXX victory and a formidable presence in the league for over a decade. After his time with the Cowboys, he played two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before retiring in 2007. He signed a one-day contract in 2009 to retire as a Cowboy, cementing his legacy with the team.

Allen's remarkable strength was highlighted by his famous 700-pound bench press, which became part of his legendary status within the league. His contributions were vital in the Cowboys' Super Bowl-winning team in 1995. Allen's career achievements include 11 Pro Bowl selections and seven consecutive first-team All-Pro nods from 1995 to 2001.

Larry Allen's contributions to football were paralleled by his deep love for his family. He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle, whom he referred to as his heart and soul, along with their daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III. The Jones family and the Cowboys extended their deepest condolences to the Allen family, acknowledging the personal and professional impact he had.

Allen's journey began in Los Angeles, where he attended four high schools before starting his college football career at Butte College and then transferring to Sonoma State. His rise from these humble beginnings to the heights of NFL glory is a testament to his determination and talent.

Advertisement

Larry Allen's passing is a profound loss for the NFL community. His legacy as one of the greatest offensive linemen in history will continue to inspire future generations of players. His sudden passing leaves a void in the NFL community, but his memory and impact will endure for generations to come.