Larry Bird Revealed the Moment He Told Magic Johnson Michael Jordan Was the Greatest

Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson are three of the most iconic players in NBA history. Each of them had a unique playing style that set them apart, and together they defined basketball greatness for an entire generation.

While Bird and Magic were reaching the end of their careers, Jordan was just beginning to hit his peak. This shift in the NBA landscape was evident to fans and players alike. During the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the trio discussed the changing of the guard, recognizing that Jordan was becoming the new face of basketball.

This conversation has been recounted many times, with Bird and Magic acknowledging that their era was fading as Jordan ascended. In his 1999 book, "Bird Watching," Larry Bird shared a lesser-known story where the topic came up again. This time, Bird admitted that while Jordan was undeniably the best player in the NBA, even he had nights when he wasn’t invincible.

Bird recalled a moment when he, Magic, and Jordan were teasing each other, as they often did. Ahmad Rashad, a close friend of the players, asked them who they thought was the greatest basketball player ever.

After some back-and-forth, they all agreed that Jordan was the best—but with a caveat. Bird pointed out that while MJ was the greatest, he wasn’t perfect every single night.

This honesty from Bird was a testament to his respect for Jordan’s game, but it also showed that even the best players can have off nights. Bird’s acknowledgment didn’t diminish Jordan’s greatness; instead. With this, no one, not even Michael Jordan, is flawless all the time.

Despite recognizing Jordan’s occasional off nights, Bird never doubted his talent. From the first time he saw Jordan play, Bird knew he was witnessing something extraordinary.

"Michael Jordan was and is a completely different type of player from anyone I had seen before," Bird once said. "He's literally on a different level. Magic and I do all our stuff on the floor. When I first saw Michael play, I recognized there was a different era coming in. Ten years down the road, you're going to see a lot of Michael Jordans out there.

A lot of them will be taking the ball from one hand to the other and switching it around, going underneath, spinning around, and doing all this different stuff."

Bird wasn’t alone in his admiration for Jordan. Throughout the NBA, players and coaches recognized Jordan’s unique blend of skill, athleticism, and competitive fire. He quickly became the most dominant player in the league, earning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and changing the way the game was played.

Jordan’s legacy has endured long after his playing days ended. For many, he remains the greatest basketball player of all time, a title that has been challenged but never truly taken. His influence is still felt in the NBA today, where players strive to emulate his work ethic and competitive spirit.

Larry Bird’s reflections on Michael Jordan offer a glimpse into the mutual respect between two of the game’s greatest players.

